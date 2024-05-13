Lok Sabha elections 2024-Phase 4: Voting underway in 96 seats
The ECI reported a total of 4,264 nominations filed for the 96 parliamentary constituencies, resulting in 1,717 candidates in the fray for Phase 4. Telangana recorded the highest number of nominations with 1,488, closely followed by Andhra Pradesh with 1,103 nominations spanning across 25 constituencies.
Voting is underway for the Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections, encompassing 96 constituencies across 10 States/Union Territories. The polling process commenced at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm at all designated polling centers for this phase of the general elections.
According to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), an average of 18 candidates are contesting per parliamentary constituency in this phase.
The ECI reported a total of 4,264 nominations filed for the 96 parliamentary constituencies, resulting in 1,717 candidates in the fray for Phase 4. Telangana recorded the highest number of nominations with 1,488, closely followed by Andhra Pradesh with 1,103 nominations spanning across 25 constituencies.
The constituencies scheduled for polling on May 13 are as follows:
1. Andhra Pradesh: Araku, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narsapuram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Vijaywada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Tirupati, Rajamet, Chittoor.
2. Bihar: Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger.
3. Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar.
4. Jharkhand: Singhbhum, Khunti, Lohardaga, Palamu.
5. Madhya Pradesh: Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone, Khandwa.
6. Maharashtra: Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, Beed.
7. Odisha: Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput, Kalahandi.
8. Telangana: Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Warrangal, Mahbudabad, Khammam.
9. Uttar Pradesh: Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Bahraich.
10. West Bengal: Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, Birbhum.
- 2019 lok sabha elections
- 2024 lok sabha
- Lok Sabha elections 2024
- andhra pradesh elections
- bjp
- congress
- election 2024
- election date 2024
- elections 2024
- elections in 2024
- india election 2024
- india elections
- lok sabha election
- lok sabha election 2024
- lok sabha election date 2024
- lok sabha elections date
- lok sabha elections delhi
- lok sabha elections in india 2024
- lok sabha elections in india 2024 dates
- lok sabha elections in india 2024 polls
- lok sabha elections in telangana
- lok sabha seats
- rajya sabha
- telangana lok sabha
- telangana lok sabha elections