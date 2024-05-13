Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha elections 2024-Phase 4: Voting underway in 96 seats

    The ECI reported a total of 4,264 nominations filed for the 96 parliamentary constituencies, resulting in 1,717 candidates in the fray for Phase 4. Telangana recorded the highest number of nominations with 1,488, closely followed by Andhra Pradesh with 1,103 nominations spanning across 25 constituencies.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Phase 4 key seats candidates in fray polling percentage live updates AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 13, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    Voting is underway for the Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections, encompassing 96 constituencies across 10 States/Union Territories. The polling process commenced at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm at all designated polling centers for this phase of the general elections.

    According to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), an average of 18 candidates are contesting per parliamentary constituency in this phase.

    The ECI reported a total of 4,264 nominations filed for the 96 parliamentary constituencies, resulting in 1,717 candidates in the fray for Phase 4. Telangana recorded the highest number of nominations with 1,488, closely followed by Andhra Pradesh with 1,103 nominations spanning across 25 constituencies.

    The constituencies scheduled for polling on May 13 are as follows:

    1. Andhra Pradesh: Araku, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narsapuram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Vijaywada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Tirupati, Rajamet, Chittoor.

    2. Bihar: Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger.

    3. Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar.

    4. Jharkhand: Singhbhum, Khunti, Lohardaga, Palamu.

    5. Madhya Pradesh: Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone, Khandwa.

    6. Maharashtra: Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, Beed.

    7. Odisha: Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput, Kalahandi.

    8. Telangana: Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Warrangal, Mahbudabad, Khammam.

    9. Uttar Pradesh: Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Bahraich.

    10. West Bengal: Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, Birbhum.

    Last Updated May 13, 2024, 7:00 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Sikhs for Modi': Sikh community hold massive bike rally in support of BJP in Delhi (WATCH) anr

    'Sikhs for Modi': Sikh community hold massive bike rally in support of BJP in Delhi, videos go viral (WATCH)

    Ambani Adani attacked in Parliament because they don't give us money': Congress' Adhir Ranjan's shocker (WATCH) AJR

    'Ambani-Adani attacked in Parliament as they don't give us money': Congress' Adhir Ranjan's shocker (WATCH)

    Freeing Indian land from Chinese control, 24x7 electricity & more: Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees anr

    Freeing Indian land from Chinese control, 24x7 electricity & more: Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees

    Kerala: Youth murdered by four-member gang in Karamana; Two key accused nabbed anr

    Kerala: Youth murdered by four-member gang in Karamana; Two key accused nabbed

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'No reservations based on religion...' PM Modi gives 5 guarantees to West Bengal anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'No reservations based on religion...' PM Modi gives 5 guarantees to West Bengal

    Recent Stories

    Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Birthday: Inspirational quotes by founder of 'Art of Living' anr

    Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Birthday: Inspirational quotes by founder of 'Art of Living'

    cricket IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore clinch 47-run victory over Delhi Capitals osf

    IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore clinch 47-run victory over Delhi Capitals

    Football Arsenal edge closer to Premier League title with gritty 1-0 win over Manchester United osf

    Arsenal keep Premier League title alive with hard-fought win over Manchester United

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Experts analyse Rohit Sharma's form ahead of the mega event osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Experts analyse Rohit Sharma's form ahead of the mega event

    cricket IPL 2024: Axar Patel reveals Rishabh Pant's reaction to one-match ban: 'He was angry' osf

    IPL 2024: Axar Patel reveals Rishabh Pant's reaction to one-match ban: 'He was angry'

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon