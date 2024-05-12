Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL betting: TV star Anup Soni's voice cloned by AI to promote match betting

    Crime Patrol host Anup Soni said that the voice of his show was replicated using artificial intelligence to promote match betting in a new viral video. Soni stated that the tape is 'completely fake.'

    Anup Soni, an actor and Crime Patrol anchor, revealed in a new viral video that his voice has been reproduced using Artificial Intelligence to promote match betting. Soni stated that the tape is 'totally phoney.'

    Anup is an actor and Crime Patrol anchor. Soni was recently a victim of Artificial Intelligence (AI) misuse when a video comprising modified Crime Patrol segments went viral. The footage also had Soni's AI-cloned voice, which is shown asking viewers to join a Telegram channel, thus pushing betting. Soni told IndiaToday.in that the video is entirely bogus and should serve as a 'fraud notice.'

    In a statement shared the media, the actor revealed, "This is completely fake, and we all have to be alert with respect to how things can be manipulated. They have incorporated AI to replicate my voice and speaking style, and some clips from Crime Patrol have been edited and used to promote match betting on Telegram. It is a fraud alert."

    Anup's bytes from Crime Patrol were edited into the viral video. At the time of writing, the video had already received 31 million views.

    This is not AI's first use of an actor's voice or face. Previously, Ranveer Singh and Aamir Khan spoke out about how their features had been deepfaked when promoting a political party. A complaint was made with Mumbai Police's Cyber Crime Cell. Anup Soni's most recent work was in the ZEE5 online series Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd.

