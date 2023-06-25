Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jaya Bachchan in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser, people’s expectations increase, WATCH TEASER

    Jaya Bachchan being spotted on Karan Johar’s Rocky AurRani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser has taken people on the internet by storm and hyped up everyone’s expectations. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

    First Published Jun 25, 2023, 11:22 AM IST

    Legendary Jaya Bachchan makes a comeback in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. People on the internet went crazy after spotting her in the teaser of the said film. This Viacom 18 Studios & Dharma Productions work will be a sensual love story between a boy, played by Ranveer Singh, who belongs to a wealthy, upper-class family, and a girl, Alia Bhatt, who comes from a middle-class family. The Ranveer-Alia duo was last seen in Gully Boy, which raged at the box office.

    Coming to Jaya Bachchan, she had last collaborated with Karan Johar on the blockbuster film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Her presence in the Karan Johar’s directorial comeback come 7-year post Ae Dil Hai Mushkil has heightened everyone’s expectations.

    Karan Johar had shared a note earlier saying, “After 7 years, it’s time for me to return to my first home – the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my film The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions. It’s that time again to huddle with your family and friends, buy popcorn and witness just sheer love & entertainment unfold on the big screen.” Karan Johar’s statement reminds us of the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham era and Jaya Bachchan’s addition to the cast uplifts the nostalgia more.

    As per reports, Jaya Bachchan made sure that everyone on the set, including the technicians and assistant directors felt comfortable and welcomed. She remembered and addressed team members by their first names, fostering a supportive and inclusive working environment. She created a warm and friendly environment for everyone involved in the production.

    We have to wait till June 28, 2023, to see how this brand new tale of love of Karan Johar’s does.

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2023, 11:23 AM IST
