    Malayalam film 'Mandakini' starring Althaf Salim, Anarkali Marikar to hit theatres on May 24

    Althaf Salim and Anarkali Marikar's upcoming movie 'Mandakini' will hit the big screens on May 24. Mandakini is touted to be a comedy-entertainer and is directed by Vinod Leela.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 12, 2024, 4:53 PM IST

    Althaf Salim and Anarkali Marikar's upcoming movie 'Mandakini' will hit the big screens on May 24. Written and directed by Vinod Leela, the movie is produced by Sanju Unnithan under the banner of Spire Productions. The cinematography is by Shiju M Bhaskar and the music is by Bibin Ashok.

    The movie is touted to be a comedy entertainer and features the lead actors as a married couple. Anarkali is playing the role of Ambili in the film and Althaf is playing the role of Aromal.

    It also stars Ganapathi, Jafar Idukki, Sarita Kuku, Vineet Thattil, Ashwati Srikanth, Kutty Akhil, Akhila Nath, Ala S. Naina, Guinness Vinod, Rashmi Anil, Babita Basheer, Pratish Jacob, Ambili Sunil, Akhil Shah and Ajim Shah in important roles in the films.

    Althaf Salim was first seen in the popular Malayalam romantic comedy film Premam (2015), starring Nivin Pauly, Madonna Sebastian, Sai Pallavi, and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles. He also worked in films like Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira and Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela (2017).

    Anarkali Marikar is known for her lead roles in the Gaganachari, Aanandam (2016) and Amala (2021).
     

    Last Updated May 12, 2024, 4:53 PM IST
