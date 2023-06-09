Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Zeenat Aman's iconic Satyam Shivam Sundaram throwback photo sets Instagram ablaze

    First Published Jun 9, 2023, 2:38 PM IST

    Zeenat Aman, the renowned Bollywood actress known for her bold and unconventional roles, has been captivating her followers on Instagram with her scorching throwback picture from the film Satyam Shivam Sundaram. The image showcases Zeenat lying on the floor, adorned in her iconic red and green outfit, complemented by silver anklets and bangles.

    With her eyes closed and a radiant smile, Zeenat exudes a timeless beauty that continues to mesmerize her fans. Taking to Instagram, Zeenat Aman playfully wrote in the caption, "It's hot, hot, hot. Take a cue from Rupa... here's one way to beat the heat! Any other suggestions?" Her followers and admirers couldn't stop showering her with loads of love and admiration in the comments section.

    A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

    One of the comments that stood out was from Sanjay Kapoor, who reminisced about watching Satyam Shivam Sundaram with his friend Chimpu at RK Studios. He fondly recalled how the legendary Raj Kapoor had displayed Zeenat's stunning look test pictures in Loni. Zeenat graciously responded, expressing her gratitude for their unwavering support.

    The post also caught instant attention from industry insiders like ace bollywood producer Karan Johar and renowned bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Karan Johar opened up on his admiration through heart emojis, while Manish Malhotra lauded Zeenat's rustic look in the film and expressed his love for its music.

    Having made her Instagram debut in February, Zeenat continues to engage with her followers by sharing reflective thoughts on various topics. From parenting to the privacy of celebrities and even dyeing of hair, she offers glances into her personal insights and experiences.

    Zeenat Aman has always been known for her trailblazing performances and her power to break cliched stereotypes in the industry. With films like Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbaani, Dhund, Don, Manoranjan, and Yaadon Ki Baarat, she left an unforgettable mark on the silver screen. Throughout her career, she fearlessly took on unconventional roles that challenged societal norms, solidifying her status as an icon.

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2023, 2:38 PM IST
