    Have Leonardo DiCaprio and ex Gigi Hadid reunited? Former couple spotted at same restaurant

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 8, 2023, 8:24 AM IST

    While a few days back social media and the internet were abuzz and filled with news reports and rumours of Leonardo DiCaprio dating an Indian model Neelam Kaur Gill, now it looks like things are not the way fans are seeing. After calling it quits with ex-Gigi Hadid, it feels like a reunion and reconciliation might be in the cards for the former couple.

    News reports revealed that Leonardo Dicaprio got papped and clicked with his ex Gigi Hadid at the same restaurant in London. This former couple had a meal at the same posh China Tang restaurant in London on Tuesday.

    The Titanic star got photographed arriving at China Tang just minutes before his ex, Gigi Hadid, entered the hot spot. It remains vague and unclear whether Leonardo, who dined with his father George DiCaprio and stepmother Peggy Ann Farrar, actually broke the ice with Gigi post their encounter in the same dining place.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The runway model and the actor were spotted leaving the restaurant separately a few hours later. Gigi looked smoking hot and stunning in a long black coat paired with a black sweater and black-coloured trousers. She completed the look with dark oval sunglasses and black pumps.

    Leonardo went casual in black jeans, a black bomber jacket, a baseball cap, and a protective face mask. A leading global entertainment outlet reported how the former couple "are believed to both be staying at the Chiltern Firehouse, a five-star London hotel that is a known favourite of the famous."

    They were spotted and captured while leaving the luxurious Marylebone property just 30 minutes apart prior to heading to the same restaurant.

    For those unaware, in March 2023, post their breakup, the duo got everyone talking again after they were spending quality time together at a pre-Oscars party with an insider telling a leading global entertainment digital magazine, "Leo and Gigi were tucked away in a tented area trying to stay low-key. There was no PDA, but they were together nearly entire night and barely moved from their spot."

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2023, 8:31 AM IST
