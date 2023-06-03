Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mommy-to-be Ileana D'Cruz drops stunning babymoon photos amid ongoing engagement rumours

    Back in April 2023, Ileana D'Cruz announced her pregnancy. She is currently on her babymoon. Ileana D'cruz is dropping cutesy and sunkissed vacation photos on her Instagram which are unmissable.

    Mommy-to-be Ileana D'Cruz drops stunning babymoon photos amid ongoing engagement rumours vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 3, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

    'Barfi' fame Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz is expecting her first child. The actress often shares happy moments from her pregnancy journey, keeping fans and well-wishers thrilled. 

    Amid her engagement rumours, the actress is making the most of her babymoon getaway to a tranquil beach destination.

    ALSO READ: Has Zaheer Iqbal confirmed 'relationship' status with rumoured girlfriend Sonakshi Sinha? see VIRAL pic

    Away from the frantic pace and chaos of everyday life, Ileana jetted off to an unrevealed beach location. The actress shared a bundle of sun-kissed pictures. In one of the photos, she was sitting by the pool. ‘Babymooning hard,’ she captioned the photo.

    In the next story, she shared a selfie flaunting her radiating skin and wrote been a while. Earlier yesterday, the actress took to her Instagram stories to post a carousel of photographs where she is dining with her partner. One photo features her and her boyfriend’s intertwined hands, prominently featuring rings on their respective ring fingers. She captioned it, "My idea of romance - surely can not let him eat in peace." The pictures caused quite a stir over the internet.

    In April, Ileana D’Cruz revealed her pregnancy, leaving everyone surprised. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a monochrome photograph of a onesie and a personalised pendant adorned with the initials "MAMA." However, she did not disclose the identity of the father of her child.

     

    Ileana D’Cruz was in a relationship with Andrew Kneebone a few years ago. Although their marital status remained unclear, the actress referred to him as the best hubby ever in an Instagram post back in the day. However, in 2019, various reports suggested that the two had ended their relationship. Lately, it got reported that the actress is dating Sebastian, a model based in London and the brother of Katrina Kaif.

    ALSO READ: BTS star RM to be Public Relations Ambassador for Korean defense ministry

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Has Angelina Jolie knowingly kept ex-Brad Pitt in dark and sold their co-owned vineyard? vma

    Has Angelina Jolie knowingly kept ex-Brad Pitt in dark and sold their co-owned vineyard?

    Gufi Paintal health update: Veteran actor's brother confesses his condition is 'very bad;' know details vma

    Gufi Paintal health update: Veteran actor's brother admits his condition is 'very bad'

    Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning to hit Theatres July 12th Check out Tom Cruises DANGEROUS Stunt work MAH

    Mission Impossible: Dead reckoning to hit theatres on July 12th – check out Tom Cruise’s DANGEROUS stunt work

    Dwayne Johnson will return as Luke Hobbs in new Fast and Furious film ADC

    Dwayne Johnson will return as Luke Hobbs in new Fast and Furious film

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells why 'Mother's Day' and 'Fubar' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells why 'Mother's Day' and 'Fubar' are a must-watch

    Recent Stories

    Odisha train accident: technical failure caused crash MoS Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve

    Technical failure caused Odisha accident involving three trains: MoS Railways

    WTC Final: Australia's Labuschagne believes long county spell will help him against India, Ashes snt

    WTC Final: Australia's Labuschagne believes long county spell will help him against India, Ashes

    Odisha train crash: PM Modi convenes meeting to review situation; Report anr

    Odisha train crash: PM Modi convenes meeting to review situation; Report

    Has Angelina Jolie knowingly kept ex-Brad Pitt in dark and sold their co-owned vineyard? vma

    Has Angelina Jolie knowingly kept ex-Brad Pitt in dark and sold their co-owned vineyard?

    'We were standing in the coach; that saved us...' 4 Odisha train accident survivors from Kerala share ordeal anr

    'We were standing in the coach; that saved us...' 4 Odisha train accident survivors from Kerala

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon