Mommy-to-be Ileana D'Cruz drops stunning babymoon photos amid ongoing engagement rumours

Back in April 2023, Ileana D'Cruz announced her pregnancy. She is currently on her babymoon. Ileana D'cruz is dropping cutesy and sunkissed vacation photos on her Instagram which are unmissable.

'Barfi' fame Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz is expecting her first child. The actress often shares happy moments from her pregnancy journey, keeping fans and well-wishers thrilled.

Amid her engagement rumours, the actress is making the most of her babymoon getaway to a tranquil beach destination.

Away from the frantic pace and chaos of everyday life, Ileana jetted off to an unrevealed beach location. The actress shared a bundle of sun-kissed pictures. In one of the photos, she was sitting by the pool. ‘Babymooning hard,’ she captioned the photo.

In the next story, she shared a selfie flaunting her radiating skin and wrote been a while. Earlier yesterday, the actress took to her Instagram stories to post a carousel of photographs where she is dining with her partner. One photo features her and her boyfriend’s intertwined hands, prominently featuring rings on their respective ring fingers. She captioned it, "My idea of romance - surely can not let him eat in peace." The pictures caused quite a stir over the internet.

In April, Ileana D’Cruz revealed her pregnancy, leaving everyone surprised. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a monochrome photograph of a onesie and a personalised pendant adorned with the initials "MAMA." However, she did not disclose the identity of the father of her child.

Ileana D’Cruz was in a relationship with Andrew Kneebone a few years ago. Although their marital status remained unclear, the actress referred to him as the best hubby ever in an Instagram post back in the day. However, in 2019, various reports suggested that the two had ended their relationship. Lately, it got reported that the actress is dating Sebastian, a model based in London and the brother of Katrina Kaif.

