'Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai': Nivin Pauly's film set to premiere at Rotterdam International Film Festival

Under the directorial helm of Ram, the eagerly awaited film "Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai," starring Nivin Pauly, Anjali, and Soori, has successfully wrapped up its filming phase. In a departure from the conventional approach of an immediate theatrical release, director Ram has opted for an exclusive premiere strategy, selecting renowned film festivals as the initial platforms. The Rotterdam International Film Festival has been chosen as the first showcase, scheduled to unfold from January 25 to February 4, 2024, where the film is set to make its debut.

Nivin Pauly took to his X (formely twitter) to share this exciting news and unveiled a captivating new poster for "Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai," generating anticipation among the audience. The caption of the post read, "A feeling of immense pride and joy! Our prestigious venture and Director Ram’s unparalleled creation #YezhuKadalYezhuMalai is officially selected at the esteemed International Film Festival Rotterdam under the Big Screen Competition category. Yes! The World Premiere is @IFFR"

"Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai" marks Nivin Pauly's return to Tamil cinema.The film intricately explores the life of a fisherman. This also marks the first collaboration between Nivin Pauly and director Ram. Produced by Suresh Kamatchi of V House Productions, "Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai" showcases a fusion of talent. Adding to the film's allure is the musical brilliance of Yuvan Shankar Raja, who has composed the film's soundtrack. The first single from the soundtrack has already been released in both Tamil and Malayalam languages, setting a promising tone for the overall musical experience.

While the official release date is yet to be disclosed, the film's ensemble of skilled professionals and its thematic depth elevate the anticipation surrounding its eventual unveiling.

