Top 5 Vastu Tips for Success and Prosperity in 2025

Lighting a lamp in the Southeast

The Southeast direction is the direction of the fire element. Lighting a ghee lamp here daily maintains wealth and prosperity. 

Clean and tidy main entrance

The main entrance is called the gateway to prosperity in Vastu. Keeping it clean and tidy and making a swastika or auspicious sign on it was quite popular in 2024.

Use of blue and white colors

Incorporating blue and white colours in home decor was considered auspicious for success and peace. The use of these colours in office spaces or study rooms.

Symbol of wealth in the North

Vastu expert Pankit Goyal said that the north direction is considered the place of Kuber. Keeping Kuber Yantra, locker or safe in this direction increases wealth.

Wind chimes

Feng Shui tips such as wind chimes, laughing Buddha and money plants were used to enhance positive energy and money flow.

Keep Laughing Buddha at home

Vastu tips related to Laughing Buddha were very trendy this year, with different Vastu experts suggesting how, in which direction and when to keep it for benefits.

