Top 5 Vastu Tips for Success and Prosperity in 2025

Lifestyle
The Southeast direction is the direction of the fire element. Lighting a ghee lamp here daily maintains wealth and prosperity.
The main entrance is called the gateway to prosperity in Vastu. Keeping it clean and tidy and making a swastika or auspicious sign on it was quite popular in 2024.
Incorporating blue and white colours in home decor was considered auspicious for success and peace. The use of these colours in office spaces or study rooms.
Vastu expert Pankit Goyal said that the north direction is considered the place of Kuber. Keeping Kuber Yantra, locker or safe in this direction increases wealth.
Feng Shui tips such as wind chimes, laughing Buddha and money plants were used to enhance positive energy and money flow.
Vastu tips related to Laughing Buddha were very trendy this year, with different Vastu experts suggesting how, in which direction and when to keep it for benefits.
