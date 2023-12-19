Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    SHOCKING! Pushpa 2 actor Jagadeesh confesses to blackmailing ex-partner which led to her committing suicide

    Actor Jagadeesh, famed for his role in "Pushpa: The Rise," faces legal turmoil after confessing to threatening his ex-partner, leading to her tragic suicide. The incident has cast uncertainty on his role in the sequel, raising concerns about the actor's future in the industry

    SHOCKING Pushpa 2 actor Jagadeesh confesses to blackmailing ex-partner which led to her committing suicide
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 1:31 PM IST

    Actor Jagadeesh, known for his role as Keshava in the successful film "Pushpa: The Rise," has been taken into custody on December 6 for allegedly making threats against a woman who tragically took her own life on November 29. Reports suggest that Jagadeesh had dated the woman in question several years ago, and after an amicable separation following the success of "Pushpa: The Rise," he reportedly threatened to release her private photos, which led to her decision to end her own life.

    Jagadeesh has now confessed to the crime, admitting to taking and maliciously intending to release private pictures of the woman, along with blackmailing her. Despite no longer being in a relationship with her, he allegedly sought to intimidate her, hoping to force her to come back to him. The actor was taken into custody under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which pertains to suspicious deaths.

    Following the woman's suicide, the police promptly began their investigation, transporting her body for a postmortem examination. Subsequently, the woman's parents filed a complaint against Jagadeesh, leading to a court order for his remand for 14 days. However, before the completion of the allotted time, he admitted to the charges.

    Jagadeesh, who made his feature film debut in 2018 with "Nirudyoga Natulu," gained recognition for his performances in "Palasa 1978" (2020) and "Mallesham" (2019). His portrayal of Keshava in "Pushpa: The Rise" garnered him fame and accolades. While he was initially set to reprise his role in the sequel, "Pushpa: The Rule," his involvement in the project now remains uncertain due to the ongoing legal proceedings. The actor's admission to the crime has added a troubling dimension to this tragic incident, leaving his professional future in question.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 1:31 PM IST
