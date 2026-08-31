Finneas O'Connell, brother of Billie Eilish, married longtime girlfriend Claudia Sulewski in a star-studded ceremony in Montecito, California. The wedding was officiated by his superstar sister, Billie Eilish, and attended by numerous celebrities.

Music producer Finneas O'Connell, the brother of singer Billie Eilish, has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski, who is an actress and YouTuber. The couple exchanged vows on August 30 in Montecito, California, Billboard reported, citing information from TMZ. The wedding ceremony was officiated by Finneas' superstar sister and longtime musical collaborator, Billie Eilish. Their parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell, were also present. Among the famous guests were Justin and Hailey Bieber, Rachel Sennott, Emma Chamberlain, Rebecca Black, Jason Sudeikis, Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Devon Lee Carlson, Stassie Karanikolaou and Jesse Jo Stark.

The Engagement Story

Finneas and Claudia Sulewski announced their engagement in September 2025 after seven years together, sharing the news in an Instagram post captioned, "forever and ever 9.22." As per PEOPLE, while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon days after the proposal, Finneas opened up about what he learned from the moment and the stress he felt in keeping it a secret from Sulewski ahead of the big day. "I mean, I'm very relieved that it happened," he said. "I feel like it really taught me that I'm not cut out to rob banks or steal cars or something because I was keeping a joyous, happy secret for several weeks, and it ate me alive." (ANI)