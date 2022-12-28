Who was Yuji Nunokawa? Things to know about popular anime series Naruto producer

Children and people who have grown up watching the iconic and globally popular anime Naruto will be mellow today. The production studio, Pierrot. Co Ltd, known for making the iconic anime Naruto, its owner, Yuji Nunokawa, is no more. Here are some of the things to know about the renowned producer.

We all have grown up watching the Japanese anime series Naruto. It has a special place in our hearts while growing up. For anime fans and lovers, it is sad news and moment today. The globally prominent Japanese anime production house, Pierrot Co. Ltd, is known for giving netizens and viewers several cults and popular Japanese anime series like Naruto, Bleach, Yu Yu Hakusho, Black Clover, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Tokyo Ghoul, Ghost Stories, Saiyuki, Great Teacher Onizuka. Pierrot Co. Ltd studio's founder and owner, Yuji Nunokawa, is no more.

In an official statement on Monday, Studio Pierrot confirmed the sad demise of Yuji Nunokawa. He was the creator of the famous Manga series Naruto. The anime producer died on December 25, 2022 and was 75 years old. The report also mentioned that the late producer, Yuji Nunokawa's family, will soon conduct a service as a tribute, followed by a memorial service at the studio. The founder and president of Studio Pierrot, a globally prominent Japanese animation studio, Yuji Nunokawa, had an illustrious career spanning several decades. Yuji Nunokawa, the founder of Studio Pierrot, left for heavenly abode at the age of 75. This news, got officially confirmed by the studio's official Twitter account. Here is the official statement Studio Pierrot translated into English.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Yuji Nunokawa, the former Chairman and the Supreme Adviser of Pierrot, Mr. Nunokawa passed away on December 25. He was 75. He will be, missed for his leadership, commitment, and passion." While the announcement did not reveal any cause of death, reports suggest that Yuji Nunokawa suddenly passed away at home.

Who was Yuji Nunokawa?

For those unaware, Nunokawa famously founded Studio Pierrot in 1979 and transformed it into a leading anime production company. Nunokawa has previously revealed that, Pierrot refers to a French clown reflecting his love for the circus. In fact, the Japanese studio logo famously features a smiling face of a clown.

Yuji Nunokawa Illustrious Career:

If you have been keenly following the world of anime, you should know his work and how he shaped the studio Pierrot. Yuji Nunokawa, in his career, has showcased his many skills as a producer, director, and creator. In fact, it is safe to say that Yuji had a big part to play in the global recognition and success of the studio. Talking about his career highlights, he served as an executive producer for the beloved Naruto franchise. Apart from Naruto, Yuji Nunokawa also contributed to the production of Bleach films and fan-favorite series like Yu Yu Hakusho and Urusei Yatsura.

Studio Pierrot was established by the producer Yuji Nunokawa back in May 1979. The studio assembled talent from Mushi Productions and Tatsunoko Productions. While Pierrot was a well-established name in the animation world, in October 2002, when the fan-favorite series Naruto debuted, the global success of the studio was unstoppable. Recently, the studio has won awards for Black Clover and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.