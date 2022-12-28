3 Personal hygiene habits to be implemented daily in 2023

Let us all get a deeper glance at the three most pivotal hygiene practices we must continue in 2023 as we count down the days till the new year. Nowadays ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, personal hygiene is more mandatory than before and is followed by almost all people.

Health and hygiene are closely intertwined. Personal hygiene is integral component of our well-being and social and mental health. Maintaining good hygiene protects you from illness and also safeguards those around you. By practicing good personal hygiene, you can protect yourself from all the germs that cause serious illness. For a long time, we had ignored personal hygiene habits. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic reinforced the need to follow a proper routine. As we count the days to welcome the new year, let’s recap the three hygiene routines we must carry forward in 2023.

a. Hand hygiene: Hand hygiene became crucial since the pandemic disrupted our lives, and it is true that hand hygiene has become a part of our daily lives. We did wash our hands every day. But, the frequency has amplified since the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it is so necessary that no one can ignore that washing hands. Washing hands enables keeping other germs at bay as well. Pandemic or not this is a good hygiene habit to follow.

b. Brushing our teeth twice a day is a mandatory habit: Maintaining our oral hygiene also became important. Brushing your teeth on a regular basis is an essential personal hygiene step. It reduces bacterial formation in your mouth, which causes tooth decay and gum disease. Brushing your teeth twice a day is ideal. Healthy gums contribute to that bright smile on your face. We may think that we brush and floss our teeth in order to clean and polish our smiles, but in reality, there are many more causes than this. There are many serious issues that can occur if we won’t brush our teeth. Plaque, bacteria, and tartar literally can be proven to be detrimental to your health. The most important thing you should do is to protect your gums along with protecting your teeth.

