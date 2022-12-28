Year-Ender 2022: Trolls to Matilda, three hit Netflix movies to make your holidays more enjoyable

If you want to update your holiday watchlist with the best, keep scrolling for the list of three top movies on Netflix to binge-watch this holiday season. Netflix is a leader in bringing the best of intriguing content for global viewers across varied genres and in multiple languages.

Image: Pinnochio and Trolls Official Trailer / Netflix Youtube Channel

It is the season to be jolly and enjoy time with the closest ones. If you are looking for ways to treat yourself, we recommend a little Netflix bing-fest to keep your holiday spirits high. That is why we have curated a perfect list of the top three movies on Netflix to binge-watch this holiday season. Right from Netflix new releases to holiday classics, we have listed the three perfect movies that will definitely manage to touch that sweet spot when you are all tucked in with a cup of hot cocoa and fuzzy socks and are looking for the perfect movie to end your day on a right note.

Image: Trolls Official Trailer / Youtube

1. Trolls: This Norwegian monster film features Ine Marie Wilmann, Kim Falck, Mads Sjogard Pettersen, Gard B. Eidsvold, Eric Vorenholt with several others. This multi-layered Norwegian film, Trolls, has been helmed by Roar Uthaug. Trolls is the perfect movie for your holiday watchlist. Trolls showcases the story of an intriguing group of people who get together to try to stop a gigantic troll in the Norwegian mountain that has woken up after a thousand years.

Image: Pinnochio 2022 Official Trailer / Youtube

2. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio: If fans have always loved the tale of Pinocchio, then they have got to watch Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio. This 2022 animated musical fantasy movie is helmed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson. The film Pinnochio, is based on the classic Italian novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi. With a premise of Italy during World War I, the must-watch movie features the best of Pinocchio, the wooden puppet.

Image: Matilda The Musical 2022 Official Trailer / Youtube