Kannada actress Shobitha Shivanna dies by suicide; missing wedding photos raise doubts

Actress Shobhita Shivanna's death has raised several questions, particularly about her marriage. Discussions are rife about her deleting wedding and husband's photos from social media shortly after the marriage.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 9:31 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 9:35 AM IST

The sudden death of Kannada serial actress Shobhita Shivanna has shocked everyone. Her passing is a blow to Kannada television viewers and the community. Police are investigating the cause of death, amidst growing suspicions.

article_image2

Suspicions surrounding Shobhita Shivanna's death are increasing, with rumors of marital discord. The absence of any photos of her husband on her Instagram account fuels these speculations.

article_image3

Shobhita Shivanna's sudden marriage surprised fans and colleagues. She initially posted wedding photos on Instagram but deleted them shortly after. The absence of any photos with her husband on Shobhita Shivanna's Instagram, including deleted wedding pictures, suggests marital problems. There are rumors that her personal life contributed to her tragic end.

article_image4

After marriage, Shobhita Shivanna distanced herself from friends, colleagues, and even acquaintances, only maintaining contact with her parents. This isolation has further fueled speculation.

Shobhita married Sudeer from Hyderabad in 2023 and settled there. No suicide note was found, but police have seized her phone for investigation.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Samra Chaudhry MMS leak: Pakistani model's private videos resurface online AJR

Samra Chaudhry MMS leak: Pakistani model's private videos resurface online

Who was Shobitha Shivanna? Kannada actress found dead by suicide at Hyderabad vkp

Who was Shobitha Shivanna? Kannada actress found dead by suicide in Hyderabad

I realise it's time to....', Vikrant Massey announces SHOCKING retirement from acting? Know here ATG

'I realise it's time to....', Vikrant Massey announces SHOCKING retirement from acting? Know here

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan confronts Karan Veer Mehra on his overly nice persona [WATCH] ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan confronts Karan Veer Mehra on his overly nice persona [WATCH]

Dua Lipa performs mashup of Levitating Woh Ladki Jo Suhana Khan Radhika Ambani attend concert WATCH

Dua Lipa performs mashup of 'Levitating', 'Woh Ladki Jo'; Suhana Khan, Radhika Ambani attend concert | WATCH

Recent Stories

Post office fixed deposit: Calculate returns on FD investment, interest rates, & more dmn

Post office fixed deposit: Calculate returns on FD investment, interest rates, & more

Samra Chaudhry MMS leak: Pakistani model's private videos resurface online AJR

Samra Chaudhry MMS leak: Pakistani model's private videos resurface online

Aadhaar Card UPDATE 2024: Last chance to update card for free; Check deadline, other details ATG

Aadhaar Card UPDATE 2024: Last chance to update card for free; Check deadline, other details

Gold price DROPS on December 2: Check 22k, 24k rate for TODAY ATG

Gold price DROPS on December 2: Check 22k, 24k rate for TODAY

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil's jaw-dropping salaries Revealed; Check anr

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil's jaw-dropping salaries REVEALED; Check

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon