Kannada actress Shobitha Shivanna dies by suicide; missing wedding photos raise doubts

Actress Shobhita Shivanna's death has raised several questions, particularly about her marriage. Discussions are rife about her deleting wedding and husband's photos from social media shortly after the marriage.

The sudden death of Kannada serial actress Shobhita Shivanna has shocked everyone. Her passing is a blow to Kannada television viewers and the community. Police are investigating the cause of death, amidst growing suspicions.

Suspicions surrounding Shobhita Shivanna's death are increasing, with rumors of marital discord. The absence of any photos of her husband on her Instagram account fuels these speculations.

Shobhita Shivanna's sudden marriage surprised fans and colleagues. She initially posted wedding photos on Instagram but deleted them shortly after. The absence of any photos with her husband on Shobhita Shivanna's Instagram, including deleted wedding pictures, suggests marital problems. There are rumors that her personal life contributed to her tragic end.

After marriage, Shobhita Shivanna distanced herself from friends, colleagues, and even acquaintances, only maintaining contact with her parents. This isolation has further fueled speculation.

Shobhita married Sudeer from Hyderabad in 2023 and settled there. No suicide note was found, but police have seized her phone for investigation.