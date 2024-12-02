BREAKING: Chaos erupts as major fire in Supreme Court complex halts proceedings (WATCH)

A minor fire broke out in the Supreme Court complex, reportedly due to a short circuit, in the waiting area between Court Number 11 and Court Number 12. Prompt action by security personnel and others helped extinguish the fire quickly.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 1:19 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 1:24 PM IST

A fire broke out in the Supreme Court complex, but it was swiftly brought under control, preventing a major disaster. The fire occurred in the waiting area between Court Number 11 and Court Number 12, likely due to a shortcircuit. As soon as the fire broke out and smoke began rising, security personnel and others immediately used fire extinguishers to put out the flames. Those present at the scene described it as a minor fire. Following the incident, smoke billowed in the area, and the proceedings in Court Number 11 were temporarily halted.

 

Telangana SHOCKER! Woman constable dies after run over by car, attacked with knife; honour killing suspected

Tump's 100% tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions

Mamata Banerjee demands UN peacekeeping forces in Bangladesh amid unrest; calls for PM Modi's intervention

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India in early 2025 following PM Narendra Modi's formal invitation

Cyclone Fengal aftermath: Massive traffic jam hits Bengaluru Airport road flyover as rain lashes city (WATCH)

"I'm the reason": Actor Mirchi Shiva jokingly takes credit for Nayanthara-Vignesh romance, explains himself

Telangana SHOCKER! Woman constable dies after run over by car, attacked with knife; honour killing suspected

Tump's 100% tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions

West Bengal govt employees get 15 extra days off as Nabanna announces year-end holiday

India’s last railway station: Ferozepur’s station and its unique role

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

