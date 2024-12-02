BREAKING: Chaos erupts as major fire in Supreme Court complex halts proceedings (WATCH)

A fire broke out in the Supreme Court complex, but it was swiftly brought under control, preventing a major disaster. The fire occurred in the waiting area between Court Number 11 and Court Number 12, likely due to a shortcircuit. As soon as the fire broke out and smoke began rising, security personnel and others immediately used fire extinguishers to put out the flames. Those present at the scene described it as a minor fire. Following the incident, smoke billowed in the area, and the proceedings in Court Number 11 were temporarily halted.

