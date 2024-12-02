India’s last railway station: Ferozepur’s station and its unique role

India's last railway station is located in Ferozepur district, Punjab. Special trains operate from this station to the Pakistan border only twice a year.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 1:20 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 1:20 PM IST

Millions travel by train daily in India. Thousands of trains operate nationwide for passenger convenience. Railway stations connect major cities. Where is India's last railway station? Trains run only twice a year from this station.

article_image2

This unique station in Ferozepur, Punjab, holds a significant place in railway and national history. Located at the last point before the Pakistan border, it's considered the gateway to Lahore, Pakistan.

article_image3

Established in 1885, this station marked the beginning of the railway line connecting Ferozepur with Kasur, now in Pakistan. It holds historical significance, serving as a vital rail link between India and what is now Pakistan.

article_image4

Regular train services don't operate from this station near the Pakistan border. Instead, a special train runs twice a year to commemorate those who sacrificed their lives for the country during the freedom struggle.

article_image5

The special train runs 10 km from Ferozepur to Hussainiwala border. Previously, the line extended to Lahore, but India-Pakistan tensions led to the demolition of the Sutlej River bridge and its closure.

article_image6

Attari Shyam Singh Railway Station, also known as Wagah station, is near the Pakistan border. Visitors need visas; those caught without face legal action.

article_image7

Singhabad Railway Station in West Bengal is near Bangladesh, now deserted and used for freight. Jogbani, near Nepal, is easily accessible without a visa, allowing travel to Nepal on foot.

