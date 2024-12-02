West Bengal govt employees get 15 extra days off as Nabanna announces year-end holiday

West Bengal government employees are granted a 15-day leave. Nabanna (state secretariat) delivers this joyful news at the year's end.

These state government employees will receive a 15-day leave this December. Nabanna gives a wonderful gift at the end of the year.

But why are they getting this leave? They have already had a long holiday for Durga Puja, Kali Puja, and Bhai Phonta. Why another holiday announcement now?

This leave is not for everyone. This leave has been allocated for some specific government employees. The state government has allocated this special leave for employees working in emergency services.

Since emergency service employees don't get leave during Puja, they are given a continuous leave together.

However, this time, instead of 10 days, state government employees are being given 5 more days of leave.

This time, state government employees will get a 15-day leave. It's reported that government employees working in other departments - police, fire service, health workers, and municipal workers - will receive this leave.

