West Bengal govt employees get 15 extra days off as Nabanna announces year-end holiday

West Bengal government employees are granted a 15-day leave. Nabanna (state secretariat) delivers this joyful news at the year's end.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 1:29 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 1:29 PM IST

These state government employees will receive a 15-day leave this December. Nabanna gives a wonderful gift at the end of the year.

article_image2

But why are they getting this leave? They have already had a long holiday for Durga Puja, Kali Puja, and Bhai Phonta. Why another holiday announcement now?

article_image3

This leave is not for everyone. This leave has been allocated for some specific government employees. The state government has allocated this special leave for employees working in emergency services.

article_image4

Since emergency service employees don't get leave during Puja, they are given a continuous leave together.

article_image5

However, this time, instead of 10 days, state government employees are being given 5 more days of leave.

article_image6

This time, state government employees will get a 15-day leave. It's reported that government employees working in other departments - police, fire service, health workers, and municipal workers - will receive this leave.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Telangana SHOCKER! Woman constable dies after run over by car, attacked with knife; honour killing suspected shk

Telangana SHOCKER! Woman constable dies after run over by car, attacked with knife; honour killing suspected

Donald Tump 100 percent tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions snt

Tump's 100% tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions

Chaos erupts as major fire in Supreme Court complex halts proceedings (WATCH) anr

BREAKING: Chaos erupts as major fire in Supreme Court complex halts proceedings (WATCH)

Mamata Banerjee demands UN peacekeeping forces in Bangladesh amid unrest; calls for PM Modi's intervention shk

Mamata Banerjee demands UN peacekeeping forces in Bangladesh amid unrest; calls for PM Modi's intervention

BREAKING Russian President Putin to visit India in early 2025 following PM Modi's formal invitation snt

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India in early 2025 following PM Narendra Modi's formal invitation

Recent Stories

Telangana SHOCKER! Woman constable dies after run over by car, attacked with knife; honour killing suspected shk

Telangana SHOCKER! Woman constable dies after run over by car, attacked with knife; honour killing suspected

Donald Tump 100 percent tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions snt

Tump's 100% tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions

India last railway station Ferozepur station and its unique role gcw

India’s last railway station: Ferozepur’s station and its unique role

Chaos erupts as major fire in Supreme Court complex halts proceedings (WATCH) anr

BREAKING: Chaos erupts as major fire in Supreme Court complex halts proceedings (WATCH)

Discover Langkawi: A visa-free traveller's paradise cheaper than Maldives; CHECK details dmn

Discover Langkawi: A visa-free traveller's paradise cheaper than Maldives; CHECK details

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon