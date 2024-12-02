Discover Langkawi: A visa-free traveller's paradise cheaper than Maldives; CHECK details
Planning an international trip? Travel to Langkawi, a Malaysian paradise cheaper than the Maldives. Enjoy visa-free travel, stunning beaches, and affordable adventures.
Langkawi: A secret island paradise
Explore Malaysia's hidden gem, Langkawi. Indians enjoy 30 days visa-free stay until December 31, 2024.
Nature lover's paradise:
Langkawi is renowned for its natural beauty, a favourite among Indian tourists and celebrities. The place boasts crystal-clear waters that sparkle under the sun.
Langkawi's stunning beaches
Langkawi's beaches:
Langkawi's beaches are unforgettable. Perfect for romantic getaways, offering privacy and stunning views. Popular beaches include Pantai Cenang, Tanjung Rhu, and more.
Langkawi sky bridge:
Adventure awaits at the Langkawi Sky Bridge, a 125-meter curved pedestrian bridge suspended 100 meters above ground. Reach it via the SkyCab cable car.
Affordable travel:
Petrol costs just Rs 40/liter in Langkawi. One can rent scooters for easy travel. Compared to the Maldives, food and drinks are affordable as well.
When to visit Langkawi:
November to April is ideal, with sunshine and less rain. May brings stronger winds and potential storms, while June and July can be very wet.