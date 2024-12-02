Discover Langkawi: A visa-free traveller's paradise cheaper than Maldives; CHECK details

Planning an international trip? Travel to Langkawi, a Malaysian paradise cheaper than the Maldives. Enjoy visa-free travel, stunning beaches, and affordable adventures.

Langkawi: A secret island paradise Explore Malaysia's hidden gem, Langkawi. Indians enjoy 30 days visa-free stay until December 31, 2024.

Nature lover's paradise: Langkawi is renowned for its natural beauty, a favourite among Indian tourists and celebrities. The place boasts crystal-clear waters that sparkle under the sun.

Langkawi's stunning beaches

Langkawi's beaches: Langkawi's beaches are unforgettable. Perfect for romantic getaways, offering privacy and stunning views. Popular beaches include Pantai Cenang, Tanjung Rhu, and more.

Langkawi sky bridge: Adventure awaits at the Langkawi Sky Bridge, a 125-meter curved pedestrian bridge suspended 100 meters above ground. Reach it via the SkyCab cable car.

Affordable travel: Petrol costs just Rs 40/liter in Langkawi. One can rent scooters for easy travel. Compared to the Maldives, food and drinks are affordable as well.

When to visit Langkawi: November to April is ideal, with sunshine and less rain. May brings stronger winds and potential storms, while June and July can be very wet.

