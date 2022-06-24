Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Raimohan Parida? Ollywood actor passes away, suicide suspected

    Actor Raimohan Parida from the Odia film died on Friday. It is being suspected that the actor reportedly committed suicide.

    In a tragic incident, noted Odia film actor and jatra artiste Raimohan Parida, was found dead on Friday under mysterious circumstances. He was popularly known for the negative characters that he played over the years. The news of the 58-year-old actor’s passing away has sent shock waves across the film industry with his colleagues mourning his sudden death.

    As per initial reports, Raimohan Parida was found hanging at his residence in Bhubaneshwar’s Prachi Vihar area on Friday. The police are suspecting it to be a case of suicide. While the reports are claiming it to be a suicide case, the reason behind his alleged suicide remains unknown as of now.

    While the investigations into his death are underway, the actual cause of his death will be known after the post-mortem is conducted and the autopsy reports have arrived. Raimohan Parida, born on July 10, 1963, acted in over 100 films. The actor was popular in both Odia and Bengali film industries.

    Raimohan Parida made his acting debut in the Odia film industry through ‘Sagar’. With over 100 films that he acted in, throughout his life, the actor was popular for his films such as ‘Bandhana’, ‘Asibu Kebe Saji Mo Rani’, ‘Tu Thile Mo Dara Kahaku’, ‘Neija Re Megha Mote’, ‘Chhati Chiridele Tu’, ‘ Kalishankar’, ‘Toh Bina Mo Kahani Adha’, ‘Toh Pain Nebi Mu Sahe Janama’, ‘ De Maa Shakti De’, ‘Rakate Lekhichi Naa’, ‘Mo Mana Khali Tumari Pain’, ‘Udandi Seeta’.

    Apart from having a stellar career in the film industry, Raimohan Parida has also been a part of the Odia television industry, having acted in numerous serials. Raimohan Parida’s acting had also brought him many accolades throughout his career including the Odisha State Film Award. He was also a recipient of the famous Abhinandia puraskar.

