Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: What is West Nile fever spreading in 3 districts? know symptoms, precautions, and more

    West Nile virus is primarily transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes, particularly mosquitoes of the Culex species. These mosquitoes become infected after feeding on birds that carry the virus. Know the symptoms, precautions, and treatment for West Nile fever spreading in Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Thrissur districts.

    Kerala: What is West Nile fever spreading in 3 districts? know symptoms, precautions, and more rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published May 7, 2024, 4:39 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George has issued an advisory against the spread of West Nile fever in Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Thrissur districts. Instructions were given to intensify pre-monsoon cleaning activities across the state in a high-level meeting held last week. The Minister directed the District Medical Officers to intensify their activities. 

    What is West Nile?

    West Nile is an infectious disease spread by the Culex mosquito. About one in every five people experiences symptoms such as fever, rash, and muscle aches. West Nile can occasionally cause severe brain and spinal cord inflammation (encephalitis and meningitis). The virus shows same symptoms as Japanese fever, however, it is not as dangerous as Japanese fever.

    The West Nile Fever is mainly transmitted by mosquitoes. The virus was first discovered in 1937 in Uganda. In Kerala, the disease was first reported in 2011.

    Symptoms:

    The main symptoms include headache, fever, muscle aches, dizziness, and memory loss. Most people do not show any symptoms. Some people experience symptoms like fever, headache, vomiting, and itching. However, the death rate is low as compared to other disease.

    Prevention and treatment:

    As there is no medicine or vaccine available against West Nile virus. Avoiding mosquito bites is the best option for prevention. Wearing clothes that cover the body,  using mosquito nets, applying mosquito repellent ointments, using mosquito nets and electric mosquito repellent devices are some of the effective methods of prevention.

    West Nile virus is primarily transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes, particularly mosquitoes of the Culex species. These mosquitoes become infected after feeding on birds that carry the virus. While birds are the primary reservoir for the virus, humans and other mammals can become infected if bitten by an infected mosquito. West Nile virus is not directly transmitted from person to person, except in rare cases through organ transplantation, blood transfusion, breastfeeding, or from mother to baby during pregnancy or childbirth.
     

    Last Updated May 7, 2024, 4:39 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024: KITE launches new app 'Saphalam 2024' to check results; Read rkn

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024: KITE launches new app 'Saphalam 2024' to check results; Read

    Kerala: IMD predicts rainfall in 2 districts of the state today rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts rainfall in 2 districts of the state today

    Kerala: Man attempts suicide after killing wife, daughter in Kollam; son in critical condition anr

    Kerala: Man attempts suicide after killing wife, daughter in Kollam; son in critical condition

    Kerala: Students get scholarships through 'Fees-Free Municipal' initiative by Malappuram Corp rkn

    Kerala: Students get scholarships through 'Fees-Free Municipal' initiative by Malappuram Corp

    Kerala: West Nile fever outbreak in Kozhikode; 5 cases reported anr

    Kerala: West Nile fever outbreak in Kozhikode; 5 cases reported

    Recent Stories

    personal finance Investing in real estate projects? Consider these 4 factors anr

    Investing in real estate projects? Consider these 4 factors

    ICICI Bank launches UPI payments for NRIs via International numbers; How to activate it? vkp

    ICICI Bank launches UPI payments for NRIs via International mobile numbers; How to activate it?

    Lakshadweep in ecological trouble? Scientists find bleaching of coral reefs due to marine heatwaves AJR

    Lakshadweep in ecological trouble? Scientists find bleaching of coral reefs due to marine heatwaves

    Summer care skin routine for healthy and tan-free face rkn

    Summer care skin routine for healthy and tan-free face

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: 69 members from Hubballi family, 30 members from Kalaburagi family caste votes vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 69 from Hubballi family, 30 from Kalaburagi family cast their votes together

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon