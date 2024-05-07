Lifestyle

Summer care skin routine for healthy and tan-free face

Image credits: Freepik

Use Sunscreen Daily:

Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher every day, even on cloudy days. Reapply every two hours, especially if you're swimming or sweating.

Image credits: Freepik

Wear Protective Clothing:

 Cover your skin with lightweight, breathable clothing, hats, and sunglasses when spending time outdoors to shield yourself from harmful UV rays.

Image credits: Freepik

Cleanse Gently:

Cleanse your face twice a day with a gentle cleanser to remove dirt, sweat, and excess oil without stripping away natural oils. Avoid harsh cleansers that can dry out your skin.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Exfoliate Regularly:

Use a gentle exfoliator 2-3 times a week to remove dead skin cells and unclog pores. This helps prevent breakouts and allows skincare products to penetrate more effectively.
 

Image credits: social media

Moisturize:

Even if your skin tends to be oily, it's important to use a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated.

Image credits: social media

Stay Hydrated:

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated from within. 

Image credits: Freepik
