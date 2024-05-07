Summer care skin routine for healthy and tan-free face

Lifestyle
Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher every day, even on cloudy days. Reapply every two hours, especially if you're swimming or sweating.
Cover your skin with lightweight, breathable clothing, hats, and sunglasses when spending time outdoors to shield yourself from harmful UV rays.
Cleanse your face twice a day with a gentle cleanser to remove dirt, sweat, and excess oil without stripping away natural oils. Avoid harsh cleansers that can dry out your skin.
Use a gentle exfoliator 2-3 times a week to remove dead skin cells and unclog pores. This helps prevent breakouts and allows skincare products to penetrate more effectively.
Even if your skin tends to be oily, it's important to use a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated.
Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated from within.