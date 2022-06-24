Shamshera Trailer Out: 7 reasons why you should watch Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt-starrer film

The trailer of Shamshera has been dropped on YouTube and other social media platforms by the makers on Friday. Here are seven reasons why we think you should watch the film.

Image: Still from the trailer

Yash Raj Films has dropped the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited film ‘Shamshera’, on Friday. The trailer received nearly a lakh likes on YouTube within less than an hour of its release (to watch the trailer, click here). Also starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles, Shamshera is one of the most anticipated films of the year 2022. The action-thriller, helmed by Karan Malhotra, will hit the theatres on July 22. The makers of Shamshera organised a grand trailer launch event in Mumbai. After this, the team of Shamshera, comprising of all the three lead actors, will be heading for Ahmedabad and Indore for the trailer launch on Friday. Meanwhile, here are seven reasons why we think you should watch Shamshera.

Image: Still from the trailer

Ranbir Kapoor is an action drama: After having played fantastic roles such as ‘Sid’ from Wake Up Sid, ‘Bunny’ from Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani to playing Sanjay Dutt in his biopic and now, in and as ‘Shamshera’, Ranbir has come a long way. However, it is for the very first time that Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in an action-packed film as a decoit. Knowing how blessed he is talent-wise, there are no two thoughts about the fact that Ranbir is going to impress everyone with his acting in Shamshera. ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor ahead of Shamshera trailer launch

Image: Still from the trailer

Sanjay Dutt’s impressive as a lethal ‘daroga’: Over the years, Sanjay Dutt has become one of the classiest villains of all time. His looks – whether it Angeepath’s Kancha or KGF: Chapter 2’s Adheera, have been scary but impressive. He has been nailing these roles with sheer brilliance and finesse. And seeing him as Daroga Shudh Singh is only adding another feather to his hat! The long ponytail, the red and white tilak on his forehead and the evilness in his eyes and smile, are reflections of how much a beast he will be playing in the film. ALSO READ: Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt, here’s how much stars charged for the film

Image: Still from the trailer

Ranbir Kapoor’s double role: Shamshera’s trailer has come out as a mighty surprise. The first look and teaser showed Ranbir Kapoor with long unruly hair and a thick beard – all of which make him appear as a rugged decoit. However, after the trailer was dropped, he was seen in shorter hair too! It was only towards the end of the trailer that the makers revealed the surprise element – Ranbir Kapoor playing the characters of both -- a father and a son. A double dose of Ranbir in the film only increases the anticipation of the film’s release. ALSO READ: Shamshera vs KGF 2: Can Ranbir Kapoor end the craze around Yash’s film?

Image: Still from the trailer

The power-packed sequences: Set in pre-Independence India, Shamshera has some really mind-blowing action-packed sequences. Although Yash Raj Films have had action thrillers in the past, Shamshera seems to be a lot more promising with its action element. The horse riding scenes of the decoits, the brutality of cops on the poor and a train set on fire are just some of the glimpses of how the film may impress the viewer with its action sequences.

Image: Still from the trailer

The element of humour: The trailer has given clear hints about enough elements of humour in the film. Whether is it Ranbir Kapoor’s character or Sanjay Dutt’s witty banter with the English officer, Shamshera will have bits and pieces of humour as well, making it a complete entertainer.

Image: Still from the trailer

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor’s sizzling chemistry: It will be for the first time that Ranbir Kapoor will be seen romancing Vaani Kapoor in a film. With the glimpses of their scenes and dialogues in the trailer, it appears that theirs would be sizzling chemistry which will impress the audience.

Image: Still from the trailer