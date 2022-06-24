Jug Jugg Jeeyo Twitter Review: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani-starrer hailed as 'winner'

Jug Jugg Jeeyo review: Starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in lead roles, the film is based on life and relationships. Initial reviews of the film turn out in favour of the makers.

If you like to watch a family entertainer, then Jug Jugg Jeeyo is the film for you! Released in the theatres on Friday, this Dharma Productions film is everything about family, love, relationships and surprises. Starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, the makers of Jug Jugg Jeeyo left no stone unturned to promote the film on a larger level.

From making public appearances across the country to giving out interviews, the film’s cast has ensured that they create a buzz among the fans. And rightly so, there has been a lot of talking and chit-chatting regarding the film which seems to have turned out in favour of the makers.

If early reviews on social media are to be considered, those by the fans and critics, then Jug Jugg Jeeyo has already passed its test! The film has been hailed as many things including a classic family entertainer, a winsome entertainer, and whatnot.

One of the first ones to appreciate Jug Jugg Jeeyo was Taran Adarsh. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, he called Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer a “winner” adding that the film perfectly balances its “drama, humour, emotions seamlessly”

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is a multi-starrer film with Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The film also stars veteran actors Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles, along with actors Maniesh Paula and Prajakti Koli.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, this Dharma Production movie had seen itself in the midst of controversies before its release. While a Pakistani singer accused the makers to have used his song ‘Nch Punjaban’ in the movie, a Ranchi man alleged plagiarism, accusing that the film’s script was written by him.

However, none of the controversies seems to have had any impact on the film’s release. Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which was made on a budget of about Rs 100 crore, needs to make a business of roughly Rs 10 crore on the opening day, which marks its first step towards success. The film did great in advance booking numbers also. Meanwhile, take a look at some of the Twitter reviews here: