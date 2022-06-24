Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo Twitter Review: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani-starrer hailed as 'winner'

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo review: Starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in lead roles, the film is based on life and relationships. Initial reviews of the film turn out in favour of the makers.

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo Twitter Review Varun Dhawan Kiara Advani starrer hailed as winner drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 24, 2022, 8:58 AM IST

    If you like to watch a family entertainer, then Jug Jugg Jeeyo is the film for you! Released in the theatres on Friday, this Dharma Productions film is everything about family, love, relationships and surprises. Starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, the makers of Jug Jugg Jeeyo left no stone unturned to promote the film on a larger level.

    From making public appearances across the country to giving out interviews, the film’s cast has ensured that they create a buzz among the fans. And rightly so, there has been a lot of talking and chit-chatting regarding the film which seems to have turned out in favour of the makers.

    If early reviews on social media are to be considered, those by the fans and critics, then Jug Jugg Jeeyo has already passed its test! The film has been hailed as many things including a classic family entertainer, a winsome entertainer, and whatnot.

    ALSO READ: Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani-starrer scores high on advance booking

    One of the first ones to appreciate Jug Jugg Jeeyo was Taran Adarsh. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, he called Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer a “winner” adding that the film perfectly balances its “drama, humour, emotions seamlessly”

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo is a multi-starrer film with Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The film also stars veteran actors Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles, along with actors Maniesh Paula and Prajakti Koli.

    ALSO READ: Box Office Report: Kartik Aryan becomes box office king; will 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' beat 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'?

    Helmed by Raj Mehta, this Dharma Production movie had seen itself in the midst of controversies before its release. While a Pakistani singer accused the makers to have used his song ‘Nch Punjaban’ in the movie, a Ranchi man alleged plagiarism, accusing that the film’s script was written by him.

    However, none of the controversies seems to have had any impact on the film’s release. Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which was made on a budget of about Rs 100 crore, needs to make a business of roughly Rs 10 crore on the opening day, which marks its first step towards success. The film did great in advance booking numbers also. Meanwhile, take a look at some of the Twitter reviews here:

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2022, 8:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ranbir Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor ahead of Shamshera trailer launch drb

    Ranbir Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor ahead of Shamshera trailer launch

    Rocketry The Nambi Effect Madhavan to not direct any film after debut biopic drb

    Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: Madhavan to not direct any film after debut biopic?

    Hotness alert Erika Packard sets the temperature rising in a sexy white dress drb

    Hotness alert! Erika Packard sets the temperature rising in a sexy white dress

    Farhan Akhtar breaks silence on Don 3 latest info may disappoint Shah Rukh Khan fans drb

    Farhan Akhtar breaks silence on 'Don 3'; latest info may disappoint fans

    SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR achieves remarkable global milestone; details here snt

    SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR achieves remarkable global milestone

    Recent Stories

    JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022 likely today; know list of websites, how to check via SMS, other details - adt

    JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022 likely today; know list of websites, how to check via SMS, other details

    Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Election 2022 Stage set Phase 1 voting on June 25

    Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Election 2022: Stage set for Phase 1 voting on June 25

    Ranbir Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor ahead of Shamshera trailer launch drb

    Ranbir Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor ahead of Shamshera trailer launch

    Numerology Predictions for June 24 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for June 24: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Rocketry The Nambi Effect Madhavan to not direct any film after debut biopic drb

    Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: Madhavan to not direct any film after debut biopic?

    Recent Videos

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Video Icon
    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon