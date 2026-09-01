Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the conman linked to a ₹200-crore extortion case, has been sentenced to eight years in jail for impersonating a Supreme Court judge. His alleged Bollywood connections with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi also made headlines.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the jailed conman whose name has been linked to one of the most high-profile extortion and money-laundering cases involving Bollywood celebrities, has been sentenced to eight years in prison by a Delhi court. The latest conviction, however, is not directly related to the ₹200-crore money-laundering case involving actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi.

Why Was Sukesh Chandrasekhar Sentenced to 8 Years?

A Delhi court sentenced Chandrasekhar to eight years of rigorous imprisonment for allegedly impersonating a Supreme Court judge and attempting to influence a judicial proceeding. The case dates back to 2017, when he was in police custody in connection with another corruption case.

According to the prosecution, Chandrasekhar allegedly used a police constable's phone to contact a special judge. He first posed as a Supreme Court judge's secretary and later allegedly impersonated the judge himself in an attempt to secure favourable treatment in his case. The court convicted him of impersonation, threatening a public servant and criminal intimidation.

Chandrasekhar has challenged the verdict before the Delhi High Court.

What Is His Connection With Jacqueline Fernandez?

Chandrasekhar's alleged romantic relationship with actress Jacqueline Fernandez brought him widespread Bollywood attention. Their pictures together surfaced publicly, while Chandrasekhar has repeatedly described Fernandez as his partner.

Fernandez, meanwhile, has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the ₹200-crore extortion and money-laundering investigation. The case involved allegations surrounding expensive gifts and benefits allegedly received from Chandrasekhar.

What About Nora Fatehi?

Nora Fatehi was also questioned during the investigation. She has denied being romantically involved with Chandrasekhar and has spoken about the emotional and professional impact of the controversy.

The controversy resurfaced recently after a handwritten letter attributed to Chandrasekhar surfaced online. In it, he made several claims about Nora and Jacqueline, including alleging that Nora wanted him to end his relationship with Jacqueline. These claims have not been independently verified and should be treated as allegations.