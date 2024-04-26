Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Who is Sodhi aka Gurucharan Singh? 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor missing, father files complaint

    TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sodhi aka Gurucharan Singh has gone missing as per a recent report. His father has filed a complaint, and an official investigation is being conducted.

    Gurucharan Singh, a popular television actor best known for his role as Sodhi in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma', has been reported missing since April 22. His father has filed a complaint, and an official inquiry is ongoing.

    Gurucharan Singh, also known as Sodhi in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma', has been missing since April 22. The actor was last seen at the Delhi airport, where he was supposed to board a trip to Mumbai. However, he never made it to Mumbai and has not returned. 

    His father, Hargit Singh, made these remarks in an exclusive interview with IndiaToday. Hargit Singh voiced his fear and anguish at his son's abduction, saying he had made an official complaint with the police. He stated that law enforcement officers had been cooperative, gathering all required papers and promising the family of a speedy investigation into the incident. 

    "The SHO personally called me and assured us they will find him soon. I just hope he is fine and happy wherever he is," Hargit Singh told. The General Diary (GD) describing Gurucharan Singh's disappearance was formally filed on April 25 at the Palam Village, South Delhi Police Station.

    In response to claims that the actor's mother is ill and in the hospital, Hargit Singh confirmed that she is recovering at home and in stable health. Despite the difficult circumstances, he underlined the family's fortitude, expressing their trust in the justice system and faith in a higher power.

    The news of Gurucharan Singh's unexpected disappearance has sparked considerable anxiety and hope for his safe return. The show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which showcases everyday life in the Gokuldham Cooperative Housing culture, reflects the unity, variety, and eccentricities of Indian culture and has been an inseparable part of Indian television since 2008, with Singh's character playing a crucial role. 

