'Singham Again': Salman Khan to have cameo as Chulbul Panday in Ajay Devgn starrer? Here's what we know

According to reports, Salman Khan is currently filming his cameo role in Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated movie Singham Again. The shoot is taking place today, October 22, 2024, in Mumbai. After much speculation surrounding Salman’s appearance in the film, reports confirmed that the popular actor is indeed on set today.

Earlier reports indicated that Salman allocated just one day for this particular sequence, with Rohit Shetty having begun preparations well in advance. Staying true to his promises, Salman is eager to support his friends in the film industry.

Recently, Rohit met with Salman to discuss exciting plans for his entry into the film. Salman responded positively, stating, “It’s you and Ajay. You are brothers. That’s enough reason for me to do the cameo.” The film crew is energized by this new addition to the Singham franchise.

In contrast to the extended roles of stars like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff, Shetty intends to tease audiences with a brief encounter between Bajirao Singham and Chulbul Pandey. “Only Rohit Shetty could manage this grand crossover that fans of Indian cinema have been eagerly awaiting,” the source noted.

Moreover, it was revealed that while Chulbul Pandey's role in this film is limited, he is anticipated to play a more significant part in upcoming installments within the cop universe.

Singham Again represents the fifth entry in this beloved series, featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The film boasts an impressive cast, including Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor in pivotal roles. It is set to be released on November 1, 2024, in celebration of Diwali.

