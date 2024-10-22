Disha Patani returns to Mumbai after promoting 'Kanguva' in Delhi - WATCH

Disha Patani recently made headlines after a successful promotional event for her upcoming movie Kanguva in Delhi. Upon returning to Mumbai, she was spotted by paparazzi at the airport, exuding charm and comfort in her casual attire

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 1:23 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 1:23 PM IST

After a successful event promoting her upcoming movie Kanguva in Delhi, Disha Patani returned to Mumbai, where she was spotted by paparazzi at the airport. She greeted the cameras with a smile before departing in her car. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Disha was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport. Airport staff and her security team escorted her to her vehicle in the parking lot. Wearing a baggy sweatshirt and jeans, the actor looked fresh and radiant, exuding comfortable vibes with her hair tied up in a bun, a bag slung over her shoulder, and a pair of sneakers. She acknowledged the presence of the cameras, smiling and waving at the photographers.

Earlier, Patani had been in Delhi, where she arrived with her co-stars Suriya and Bobby Deol for the promotional event of their film. She shared images and videos from the event on her social media. Scheduled for release in November, Kanguva will tell the story of an ancient warrior on a mission to save his people. This action fantasy film is directed by Siva and marks both Deol and Patani's debut in Tamil cinema.

ALSO READ: 'I was in pain; health is important...' Dulquer Salmaan talks about his illness amid shooting

On the work front, Patani has had a busy year. She was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, where she shared the screen with notable stars like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. The Telugu film became a commercial success and set several box office records. Prior to this sci-fi venture, she appeared in Yodha, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. Additionally, she has the multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle coming up, featuring a talented ensemble cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others.

Video Icon