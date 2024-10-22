Best 6 patta mangalsutra designs every bride will love

Lifestyle
A wedding is incomplete without a Patta Mangalsutra. If you love traditional jewelry, try this Mangalsutra.
This Patta Mangalsutra with a sun-shaped pendant and black and gold beaded chain with stones is stunning.
Soon-to-be brides, choose a unique Patta Mangalsutra with a square pendant and flower design.
Pearl beads are always in style. For a unique Mangalsutra, choose a long pendant with ghungroo in a pearl setting.
This gold-plated Mangalsutra features three distinct lines of beads. A great choice for traditional jewelry lovers.
On a budget? Opt for a copper Patta Mangalsutra. Available online and offline for ₹700-1000 in metal and beaded varieties.
This Mangalsutra features intricate barki designs with gold and black beads. Perfect for those who love black beadwork.