Best 6 patta mangalsutra designs every bride will love

Patta Mangalsutra Designs

A wedding is incomplete without a Patta Mangalsutra. If you love traditional jewelry, try this Mangalsutra.

1. Gold Plated Patta Mangalsutra

This Patta Mangalsutra with a sun-shaped pendant and black and gold beaded chain with stones is stunning.

2. Bridal Patta Mangalsutra Design

Soon-to-be brides, choose a unique Patta Mangalsutra with a square pendant and flower design.

3. Pearl Beaded Patta Mangalsutra

Pearl beads are always in style. For a unique Mangalsutra, choose a long pendant with ghungroo in a pearl setting.

4. Matte Three Line Patta Mangalsutra

This gold-plated Mangalsutra features three distinct lines of beads. A great choice for traditional jewelry lovers.

5. Copper Patta Mangalsutra

On a budget? Opt for a copper Patta Mangalsutra. Available online and offline for ₹700-1000 in metal and beaded varieties.

6. Gold and Black Beaded Mangalsutra

This Mangalsutra features intricate barki designs with gold and black beads. Perfect for those who love black beadwork.

