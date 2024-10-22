Vasan Bala responds to Divya Khosla’s allegations of Jigra copying Savi: "Can’t stop any..."

Roshni Tamta
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 2:01 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 2:01 PM IST

Finally, director Vasan Bala has responded to Divya Khossla's Jigra plagiarism allegations. Bhushan Kumar's wife asserted that Jigra was a replica of her most recent film, Savi. Additionally, she accused the film's producers of faking the box office figures. Vasan discussed the plagiarism accusations in a recent interview. He stated that viewers can view both films as they are public domain and draw their own conclusions regarding Divya's claims. 

In an interview with Times Now, Vasan said, “Both films are out, it’s in the public domain, please watch and make up your own minds, also free speech, so everyone is entitled and has the right to say what they want even without watching both films. Can’t stop any of that.”

He also talked candidly about accepting responsibility for Jigra's failure. He said, “The Box Office let us down. As a director, if 100% faith is put on me in every department of the creatives then Box Office also needs to be taken care of by me. In that department, it’s clearly a letdown on my front.”

The filmmaker was also asked if there were any things he would change anything about Jigra. Vasan said, “It’s a film made with complete faith and convention, didn’t make a project, and put in pieces that would retrofit existing sensibilities and box office sentiments. The learning will be long term and if anything unlearn everything from this and start afresh. Easier said than done, will definitely try.”

Even though Jigra was expected to have a successful run at the box office, the film failed to impress the audience and gathered mixed reviews from viewers and critics. The movie took more than a week to reach the Rs 25 Cr milestone after earning Rs 4.55 crore on its first day at the box office. The film was co-produced by Ali Bhatt and Karan Johar. 

