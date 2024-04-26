Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Are Tom Holland, Zendaya getting married? Here's what we know about Spider-Man stars

    A reliable source has confirmed to a media house that Tom Holland and Zendaya are making preparations to advance their relationship to the next level.

    Are Tom Holland, Zendaya getting married? Here's what we know about Spider-Man stars RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 26, 2024, 5:20 PM IST

    Tom Holland and Zendaya's connection frequently catches everyone's attention. Despite speculations of a split, the couple's affection for each other has remained constant since they began dating. According to recent claims, the Spider-Man actors may be contemplating a future together as husband and wife. Recently, a source told People that they intend to take their romance to the next level and may exchange vows shortly.

    The source stated, “There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality.” He further explained, “They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part.” 

    Are Tom Holland, Zendaya getting married? Here's what we know about Spider-Man stars RBA

    Talking further about Tom and Zendaya’s preference to keep everything under wraps, the source said that the attention during the public appearances “has never been easy or comfortable for either of them.”

    However, Zendaya offered up some rare remarks about boyfriend in a joint interview with Vogue and British Vogue earlier this month. The Challengers star praised Holland for how he handled things after the first Spider-Man was released in 2017.

    Also Read: SEXY photos: Esha Gupta flaunts her HOT body in racy see-through gown; pics go viral

    Emphasising the sudden limelight after the film’s release, Zendaya said, “We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight. One day you’re a kid and you’re at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you’re Spider-Man.” She even admitted being a witness to the changes in Holland’s life adding that he handled it beautifully.

    Are Tom Holland, Zendaya getting married? Here's what we know about Spider-Man stars RBA

    It goes without saying that Holland and Zendaya have had a long-standing relationship. Several videos of the pair enjoying some quality time on vacation are accessible on the Internet. However, they never openly confirmed it.

    Also Read: Did Tamil star Simbu spend Rs 6 crore on Hansika Motwani while they were dating?

    Holland's next project is London's West End production of "Romeo and Juliet," in which he plays the lead. The film is slated to be released in May. Zendaya's Challengers, on the other hand, opened in cinemas today, April 26th. In the film, the Dune 2 actress plays retired tennis instructor Tashi, who prepares her husband to win a tennis tournament. However, during a key match, he faces off against his former friend, who also happens to be Tashi's ex-partner. 

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2024, 5:20 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salman Khan house firing case: Is 'Tiger' moving out of his Galaxy house? Here's what Arbaaz Khan said RKK

    Salman Khan house firing case: Is 'Tiger' moving out of his Galaxy house? Here's what Arbaaz Khan said

    Rekha kisses Richa Chadha's baby bump at Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Heeramandi's premiere - WATCH ATG

    Rekha kisses Richa Chadha's baby bump at Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Heeramandi's premiere - WATCH

    Oru Nodi REVIEW Hit or flop? Is Taman Kumar's thriller worth your money? RBA

    Oru Nodi REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Taman Kumar’s thriller worth your money? Read this and decide

    Pavi Caretaker Review: Is Dileep's comedy movie worth watching or not? Read rkn

    Pavi Caretaker Review: Is Dileep's comedy movie worth watching or not? Read

    Rathnam review: Is Vishal's action thriller worth watching? Read this RBA

    Rathnam REVIEW: Is Vishal's action thriller worth watching? Read THIS

    Recent Stories

    Operation Menai Bridge King Charles funeral plans being regularly updated after cancer diagnosis report gcw

    King Charles’ funeral plans 'being regularly updated' after cancer diagnosis: Report

    Chaos in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar: Villagers boycott Lok Sabha polls; Stone pelting, EVM damage reported vkp

    Chaos in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar: Villagers boycott Lok Sabha polls; Stone pelting, EVM damage reported

    Kerala Porotta to Fish Fry-7 popular street food in Kochi RBA EAI

    Kerala Porotta to Fish Fry-7 popular street food in Kochi

    BJP's Bengaluru South candidate Tejasvi Surya booked for 'soliciting votes on ground of religion' vkp

    BREAKING: BJP's Bengaluru South candidate Tejasvi Surya booked for 'soliciting votes on ground of religion'

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav contesting from Kannauj declares assets gcw

    LS Polls 2024: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav DECLARES assets

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon