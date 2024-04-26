Are Tom Holland, Zendaya getting married? Here's what we know about Spider-Man stars

A reliable source has confirmed to a media house that Tom Holland and Zendaya are making preparations to advance their relationship to the next level.

Tom Holland and Zendaya's connection frequently catches everyone's attention. Despite speculations of a split, the couple's affection for each other has remained constant since they began dating. According to recent claims, the Spider-Man actors may be contemplating a future together as husband and wife. Recently, a source told People that they intend to take their romance to the next level and may exchange vows shortly.

The source stated, “There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality.” He further explained, “They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part.”

Talking further about Tom and Zendaya’s preference to keep everything under wraps, the source said that the attention during the public appearances “has never been easy or comfortable for either of them.”

However, Zendaya offered up some rare remarks about boyfriend in a joint interview with Vogue and British Vogue earlier this month. The Challengers star praised Holland for how he handled things after the first Spider-Man was released in 2017.

Emphasising the sudden limelight after the film’s release, Zendaya said, “We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight. One day you’re a kid and you’re at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you’re Spider-Man.” She even admitted being a witness to the changes in Holland’s life adding that he handled it beautifully.

It goes without saying that Holland and Zendaya have had a long-standing relationship. Several videos of the pair enjoying some quality time on vacation are accessible on the Internet. However, they never openly confirmed it.

Holland's next project is London's West End production of "Romeo and Juliet," in which he plays the lead. The film is slated to be released in May. Zendaya's Challengers, on the other hand, opened in cinemas today, April 26th. In the film, the Dune 2 actress plays retired tennis instructor Tashi, who prepares her husband to win a tennis tournament. However, during a key match, he faces off against his former friend, who also happens to be Tashi's ex-partner.

