11 marriages in just Rs 11! Rajasthan hosts one-of-a-kind wedding ceremony

In Jodhpur, 11 Muslim couples were married for just Rs 1 each. The Marwar Sheikh, Sayed Mughal, and Pathan Vikas Samiti organized the event to curb extravagant wedding expenses. The newlyweds also received essential household items through community contributions.

Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 2:00 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 2:00 PM IST

Jaipur. Rajasthan is known for lavish, expensive weddings. But now, weddings are taking place where there's no dowry or excessive spending. One such event recently saw 11 couples married for just Rs 1 each.

11 couples wed for Rs 1 each

Eleven Muslim couples exchanged vows for a mere Rs 1. Their aim was to curb wasteful spending and make marriage accessible to everyone. The Marwar Sheikh, Sayed Mughal, and Pathan Vikas Samiti organized the event in Jodhpur. This was their tenth such event, with 11 couples participating.

Newlyweds receive essential items

Committee president Sikandar Khan said the event aimed to make marriage easier and more accessible. Donations provided the newlyweds with essential items like cupboards and utensils. They aim to arrange weddings for 51 couples next year.

Rs 5 million raised through community contributions

Sikandar explained that the committee has organized nine mass weddings in the past nine years, spending over Rs 5 million, all through public contributions. He highlighted the significant expenses associated with weddings and the need for affordable alternatives for those with limited resources.

