'Happy Birthday Tisha...', Priyanka Chopra wishes cousin Parineeti Chopra on her birthday [PHOTO]

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to celebrate her sister Parineeti Chopra's 36th birthday on October 22, 2024. With heartfelt wishes pouring in from fans and family alike, Priyanka shared a stunning beach selfie of Parineeti, affectionately calling her "Tisha" and expressing her love

Happy Birthday Tisha...', Priyanka Chopra wishes cousin Parineeti Chopra on her birthday [PHOTO] ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 1:38 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 1:38 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to celebrate her sister Parineeti Chopra's 36th birthday on October 22, 2024, sharing a touching birthday message. Among the many heartfelt wishes flooding in for Parineeti, Priyanka made sure to express her affection, referring to her sister as "Tisha."

Happy Birthday Tisha...', Priyanka Chopra wishes cousin Parineeti Chopra on her birthday [PHOTO] ATG

In her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a captivating beach selfie of Parineeti, who was looking stunning in a black monokini and fashionable sunglasses. The photo, set against a scenic backdrop of palm trees and the ocean, captured Parineeti’s radiant smile.

Priyanka’s message conveyed warm birthday wishes and sent lots of love for Parineeti’s special day, adorned with a red heart and kiss emoji to emphasize her sentiment.

Additionally, Parineeti's brother, Shivang Chopra, shared a charming birthday tribute featuring a photo from London. In the image, the two siblings posed together, with Parineeti resting her hand on Shivang's shoulder. His caption conveyed excitement for the celebration and included affectionate white heart emojis, adding a personal touch to his birthday greeting. In response to her brother's post, Parineeti expressed her love with several red heart eye emojis in the comments.

ALSO READ: Mika Singh supports Salman Khan amid Lawrence Bishnoi's threats - WATCH

Currently, Parineeti is in Delhi with her husband, Raghav Chadha. She recently shared delightful photos from their Karwa Chauth celebration, dedicating the post to her husband with a sweet caption referring to him as "my moon and my stars." Raghav reciprocated with heart emojis, further showcasing their loving bond.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @parineetichopra

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's biopic-drama film, Amar Singh Chamkila, where she portrayed the role of the legendary singer's wife, Amarjot. Her performance received high praise, but she has yet to reveal any upcoming projects.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has an exciting array of projects in the works, including films like The Bluff and Heads of State. She is also busy preparing for the second season of her acclaimed series, Citadel.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala politician Ramesh Chennithala meets actor Suriya at Delhi Airport, shares photo on social media dmn

Kerala politician Ramesh Chennithala meets actor Suriya at Delhi Airport, shares photo on social media

Vasan Bala responds to Divya Khosla's allegations of Jigra copying Savi: "Can't stop any..." RTM

Vasan Bala responds to Divya Khosla’s allegations of Jigra copying Savi: "Can’t stop any..."

Singham Again': Salman Khan to have cameo as Chulbul Panday in Ajay Devgn starrer? Here's what we know ATG

'Singham Again': Salman Khan to have cameo as Chulbul Panday in Ajay Devgn starrer? Here's what we know

Disha Patani returns to Mumbai after promoting 'Kanguva' in Delhi - WATCH ATG

Disha Patani returns to Mumbai after promoting 'Kanguva' in Delhi - WATCH

Christopher Nolan to rope in Tom Holland, Matt Damon for his next? Here's what we know ATG

Christopher Nolan to rope in Tom Holland, Matt Damon for his next? Here's what we know

Recent Stories

Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Silk Expo, calls for women's empowerment in garment industry gcw

Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Silk Expo, calls for women's empowerment in garment industry

Sundar Pichai explains Google's strategy behind free employee meals gcw

Sundar Pichai explains Google's strategy behind free employee meals

Kerala politician Ramesh Chennithala meets actor Suriya at Delhi Airport, shares photo on social media dmn

Kerala politician Ramesh Chennithala meets actor Suriya at Delhi Airport, shares photo on social media

Cyclone Dana alert: Minister announces 800 cyclone relief shelters ready in Odisha for evacuated residents AJR

Cyclone Dana alert: Minister announces 800 cyclone relief shelters ready in Odisha for evacuated residents

cricket India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson ruled out of second Test scr

India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson ruled out of second Test

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon