'Happy Birthday Tisha...', Priyanka Chopra wishes cousin Parineeti Chopra on her birthday [PHOTO]

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to celebrate her sister Parineeti Chopra's 36th birthday on October 22, 2024, sharing a touching birthday message. Among the many heartfelt wishes flooding in for Parineeti, Priyanka made sure to express her affection, referring to her sister as "Tisha."

In her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a captivating beach selfie of Parineeti, who was looking stunning in a black monokini and fashionable sunglasses. The photo, set against a scenic backdrop of palm trees and the ocean, captured Parineeti’s radiant smile.

Priyanka’s message conveyed warm birthday wishes and sent lots of love for Parineeti’s special day, adorned with a red heart and kiss emoji to emphasize her sentiment.

Additionally, Parineeti's brother, Shivang Chopra, shared a charming birthday tribute featuring a photo from London. In the image, the two siblings posed together, with Parineeti resting her hand on Shivang's shoulder. His caption conveyed excitement for the celebration and included affectionate white heart emojis, adding a personal touch to his birthday greeting. In response to her brother's post, Parineeti expressed her love with several red heart eye emojis in the comments.

Currently, Parineeti is in Delhi with her husband, Raghav Chadha. She recently shared delightful photos from their Karwa Chauth celebration, dedicating the post to her husband with a sweet caption referring to him as "my moon and my stars." Raghav reciprocated with heart emojis, further showcasing their loving bond.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's biopic-drama film, Amar Singh Chamkila, where she portrayed the role of the legendary singer's wife, Amarjot. Her performance received high praise, but she has yet to reveal any upcoming projects.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has an exciting array of projects in the works, including films like The Bluff and Heads of State. She is also busy preparing for the second season of her acclaimed series, Citadel.

