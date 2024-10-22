Wearing helmet without a proper strap can fetch you fines! Check details

Wearing a helmet while riding a bike is mandatory for safety. Yet, many don't comply. While fines for not wearing a helmet are justified, you can also be fined even if you are wearing one. Why? Under what circumstances? How much is the fine? Find out all the details here.

article_image1
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 2:01 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 2:01 PM IST

Head injuries are common in bike accidents. Helmets provide crucial head protection, preventing serious injuries. Government data shows helmets save lives. Central and state governments have mandated helmet use to avoid fines and legal issues. Helmets also protect eyes and face from rain, dust, and pollution, ensuring a comfortable ride.

 

article_image2

Many avoid helmets due to discomfort from tightness. Others skip them for short distances, increasing accident risk. Hair fall is another reason, especially among youth. Surveys reveal that not wearing a helmet is a major cause of fatalities in road accidents.

article_image3

India's 1998 Motor Vehicles Act amendment mandates helmets for two-wheeler riders. Incorrect or no helmet use leads to fines of ₹1000-₹2000. Many still don't comply or wear helmets incorrectly. New rules now fine incorrect usage. Learn the details here. Many wear helmets loosely to avoid fines, skipping the strap or having broken locks. This risks serious injury in accidents. Not fastening the chin strap can result in a ₹1000-₹2000 fine.


 

article_image4

Even with a helmet, incorrect usage can lead to a ₹2000 fine. An open-face helmet attracts a ₹1000 fine. Not securing the helmet firmly also incurs a ₹1000 penalty. Incorrect helmet use guarantees a fine, potentially up to ₹2000.

article_image5

Helmets not meeting Bureau of Indian Standards (BSI) also attract fines. An ISI label is mandatory; otherwise, a ₹1000 fine applies. Only ISI-marked helmets are allowed while riding. Non-compliance leads to a ₹1000 fine under Section 194D MVA. So, even possessing a helmet, incorrect usage or non-compliance with government rules results in fines. Wear your helmet correctly to protect yourself.

 

 

