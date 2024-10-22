Christopher Nolan to rope in Tom Holland, Matt Damon for his next? Here's what we know

Christopher Nolan is set to collaborate with Tom Holland for a new film, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The project, which also stars Matt Damon, will be distributed by Universal Pictures. Though plot details are limited, the film’s setting is confirmed to be outside the present day

First Published Oct 22, 2024, 1:06 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 1:06 PM IST

Christopher Nolan is set to collaborate with Tom Holland for his upcoming project, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The award-winning filmmaker has completed the script for the new film, which will also feature Matt Damon. Universal Pictures will be distributing the film, though not much is known about the storyline, except that it won’t be set in the present day.

This marks Holland's first time working with Nolan, while Damon has previously appeared in Oppenheimer and Interstellar under Nolan's direction. The currently untitled film is expected to premiere in theaters on July 17, 2026.

An insider revealed that the film’s setting won’t take place in modern times, but whether it unfolds in the past or future remains uncertain. Holland will be managing this project along with Spider-Man 4, which has faced delays. Due to this, Zendaya, his co-star, will now film Dune 3 in early 2026 instead of the previously planned schedule.

A report from Gizmodo suggests that Nolan’s upcoming project may revolve around a vampire story set in the 1920s, though this remains speculative. The prospect of Nolan exploring the horror-thriller genre has certainly sparked interest among fans.

In an interview with Variety, Nolan previously discussed his approach to storytelling, mentioning that he draws inspiration from a wide range of sources, including remakes, comic books, and original ideas. However, he emphasized the importance of making any project feel personally authentic, regardless of where the initial concept originates.

Nolan’s last project, Oppenheimer, released by Universal, was a major success both critically and financially. The film, centered on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer and the development of the atomic bomb, grossed $975 million at the global box office and earned Nolan his first Academy Award for Best Director.

