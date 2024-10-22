SHOCKING! Hyderabad man dies after he falls from hotel's 3rd floor while chasing a dog (WATCH)

In a tragic and unforeseeable accident, a 24-year-old man lost his life after falling from the third floor of VV Pride Hotel in Hyderabad. According to CCTV footage, the incident unfolded after an unexpected encounter between the young man and a dog inside the hotel.

Eyewitnesses and security footage reveal that the victim, Uday Kumar, had initially chased a dog that had somehow made its way into the hotel premises. In a panic, Uday ran towards the window, where he tragically lost his balance and fell through the window on the third floor.

The incident which was captured on hotel's CCTV camera is now going viral on social media.

Emergency services arrived swiftly, but it was too late. Uday was pronounced dead at the scene, having suffered fatal injuries from the fall.

