Who is Priyadarshi Pulikonda? Balagam star wins best actor award in Swedish International Film Festival 2023

Priyadarshi gets Best Actor at the Swedish International Film Festival 2023, while Kethiri Sudhakar wins Best Director. Sudhakar Reddy receives Best Supporting Actor for Balagam

Balagam won the audience’s hearts and countless international accolades. In several nations, it won prizes for best picture, best drama film, best director, best music director, and best cinematographer. Balagam now has one more record to its name. The film, which was shot entirely in Telangana, won two major honours at the Swedish International Film Festival. The film is a heartfelt family drama directed by comedian Venu Yeldandi and produced by Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha was presented by famous Tollywood producer Dil Raju. The film made a fortune by attracting large crowds to theatres and spreading positive word-of-mouth.

Priyadarshi, the most loved and gifted actor, got the Best Actor award, while Kethiri Sudhakar Reddy, the outstanding actor, earned the Best Supporting Actor award at Siff 2023. Fahadh Faasil's Joji received this prestigious prize in 2021, while Nayattu from Kerala got this honour last year. This is a big accomplishment and a gratifying moment for the Balagam team.

About Balagam:

Balagam has now become the torchbearer, garnering prizes and the people's hearts, particularly in Telangana. Making the film in Siricilla, Telangana, reaching worldwide platforms, and winning prizes was a journey of authenticity and honesty in the film's composition and production.

Balagam is a narrative about human emotions centred around the death of an elderly man. Venu Yeldandni's characters' emotions were well written and portrayed. Dil Raju, the film's presenter, and producers Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy deserve full credit for presenting Balagam to the Telugu public.

Who is Priyadarshi Pulikonda?

Priyadarshi Pulikonda is a Telangana-born Indian actor who was born on August 26, 1989. He will be 33 years old in 2023 and will be born under the sign of Virgo. Priyadarshi has established himself as an experienced actor in the entertainment sector. Priyadarshi Pulikonda is an Indian actor who primarily appears in Telugu films. His performance in the 2016 film 'Pelli Choopulu' earned him much attention. Priyadarshi has also established himself as a leading man, appearing in films such as 'Mallesham' (2019), 'Mithai' (2019), and 'Mail' (2021). Priyadarshi's acting in the 2019 film 'Mallesham' has gotten tremendous praise from both spectators and critics.

Priyadarshi Pulikonda, an Indian actor, has been recognised by several media sites for his extraordinary skill. The cinema journal 'Companion' named him one of the 100 Greatest Performances of the Decade.

One of Priyadarshi's most prominent parts was in the 2016 film 'Terror,' in which he portrayed a terrorist. The film earned positive reviews from critics.

About Priyadarshi Pulikonda Family:

Priyadarshi Pulikonda's father is Pulikonda Subbachari, and his mother is Pulikonda Jayalakshmi. He is married to Richa Sharma, whom he married in 2018.

