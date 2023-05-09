The Kerala Story: Indian states where Adah Sharma led controversial film has got restricted

The controversial movie has become a triggering flashpoint for BJP-ruled states and those ruled by the Opposition parties. Here are the Indian states who restricted it and are serious about not letting movie air in theatres.

Prominent filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s film, The Kerala Story, is in the headlines since the teaser launch. It revolves around the stories of Hindu women of Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to ISIS and other Islamic war zones in 2018-2019.

It aims to give the audiences and people a clear picture of the events behind approximately 32,000 women going missing in Kerala, who are said to have been radicalized and deployed in terror missions in India and the world. The Kerala Story film's trailer initiated protests in Kerala and some parts of the country, with some political parties calling for a ban on screening this specific film. For those unaware, in an interview, the filmmaker Vipul Shah opened up on how making films on a subject like this often becomes a burning political issue with many ministers who ultimately want to ban these films and more. The film has definitely irked many political parties and fans. We take a glance at the Indian states which have restricted the film The Kerala Story.

ALSO READ: The Kerala Story: A.R. Rahman drops heart-warming video on Hindu wedding inside mosque

Tamil Nadu:

On Sunday, The Tamil Nadu and Multiple Owners Association of Tamil Nadu state also stopped the screening as “a precautionary measure” to maintain law and order and to protect their properties from sections not in favor of the film’s theme. The association denied any pressure from the ruling party and claimed that the footfall had dwindled by Saturday following a poor response.

West Bengal:

On Monday, West Bengal became the latest Indian state to take a stand on the controversial movie 'The Kerala Story'. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee has ordered a ban on the Sudipto Sen-directed film ‘The Kerala Story’ in a bid “to avoid any incident of hatred and violence.

In Congress-ruled Rajasthan, a man was beaten up in Jodhpur after he appealed on social media to watch ‘The Kerala Story’ and shared positive reviews. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Derawar Singh explaining the entire incident has said, “The victim told police that he was returning home Saturday night when he got stopped by the three men who accused him of insulting their community by praising the film on his WhatsApp status."

Also, in a recent media interaction, the noted filmmaker Sudipto Sen said that only those people who are protesting against his latest film have not watched it at all. Speaking at a press conference on Monday, he also claimed that a boy had been sending abusive messages to the producer since the film's teaser came out. But, after watching this film, the boy sent an apology text.

ALSO READ: The Kerala Story: Vipul Shah reveals film being an 'uncomfortable truth'; know details