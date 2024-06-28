 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

HCL Tech to BHEL: Stocks to watch out for on June 28

Telecom stocks

Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea are likely to take the spotlight after Reliance Jio proposed a pricing hike of up to 25%

Stanley Lifestyles

Stanley Lifestyles is set to make its stock market debut today. Grey Market Premium (GMP) suggests a potential listing gain of up to 50%.

BHEL

 The company has received a Rs 13,000 crore order to build a 1600 MW thermal power project in Jharkhand.

RBL Bank

RBL Bank plans to raise Rs 6,500 crore through a combination of QIP and debt issuance.

Raymond

The company's board has approved Gautam Singhania's reappointment as MD.

JSW Infrastructure

JSW Infrastructure's business, JSW Port Logistics, will acquire a majority share in Navkar Corporation.

HCL Tech

According to several reports, HCL Tech is expected to announce a 0.46% equity block transaction worth Rs 1,757 crore on Friday.

