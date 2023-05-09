Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shakira papped with action superstar Tom Cruise; has songstress found new 'love'?

    Tom Cruise and Shakira have ignited new romance rumors. The singer got papped and clicked with the Top Gun actor amidst her recent split from long-time partner Gerard Pique.

    First Published May 9, 2023, 8:13 AM IST

    Renowned Hollywood singer and icon Shakira, who recently split from her long-time partner Gerard Pique, got spotted with actor Tom Cruise at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. The 'Hips Don’t Lie' singer and Top Gun: Maverick star got snapped together as they made their way to a private suite. Shakira parted ways with her ex-partner, footballer Gerard Pique and moved to Miami with the two children they share.

    Shakira and Tom Cruise attended the 2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. The stars got snapped together before the race. They left the starting grid early to spend time together in a private hospitality suite on Sunday. Shakira was spotted in a khaki top and stylish joggers, while Tom kept it simple with a plain white polo shirt, simple pants, and aviators.

    A post shared by KAROL G (@karolg)

    A leading global entertainment outlet reported Shakira and Tom were escorted off the tracks by security while the racers got introduced ahead of the race. A fan had also successfully managed to record a video of the stars having an intimate conversation in the VIP area with one of Shakira’s sons.

    For the unversed, it only recently was confirmed and reported that the Hips Whenever Wherever singer moved to Miami for a mystery man she was seeing.

    Shakira split with her long-term partner, footballer Gerard Pique, in June 2022 last year. Shakira and Gerard share two sons, Milan and Sasha. This pair split and parted ways after 11 years, allegedly because of Pique’s affair. The footballer is currently dating his model girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

    Shakira decided to move to Miami recently, along with both her sons. She reportedly moved there to be close to her friends and family. The Waka Waka singer broke the news of her move through an Instagram story that read, "I settled in Barcelona to give my sons stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world besides family, friends, and the sea. Today we started a new chapter in the search for happiness."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

    Last Updated May 9, 2023, 8:13 AM IST
