    Amarnath Yatra commences: Do's and don'ts, step to register, all you need to know

    During this period, lakhs of devotees are expected to undertake the sacred journey. For those planning to join the Amarnath Yatra this year, it is essential to prepare adequately, focusing on physical fitness and acclimatisation to cold temperatures.

    Amarnath Yatra commences: Do's and don'ts, step to register, all you need to know
    First Published Jun 28, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

    The annual Amarnath Yatra began on Friday (June 28) with the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, flagging off the first batch of pilgrims from the Amarnath Yatra base camp in Jammu. The pilgrimage to the revered Baba Barfani temple in Amarnath will continue until August 19.

    Here are some key do's and don'ts for the pilgrims:

    Do's for the pilgrims:

    Ensure you collect your RFID Card from designated locations in Jammu and Kashmir before beginning your Yatra.

    Do not keep the RFID card inside your bag. Wear it at all times during the Yatra.

    Choose your dress that allows for ease of movement and comfort.

    Carry food items like dry fruits, almonds, ORS, and electrolytes to maintain energy levels.

    Wear comfortable shoes, preferably trekking shoes, for the journey.

    Walk slowly and acclimate yourself to the altitude.

    Be aware of how your body feels and ensure you carry all necessary medications.

    Don'ts for the pilgrims:

    Ensure you have your RFID card with you, as no yatri is allowed to enter the Yatra area without it.

    Do not push beyond your physical limits. Take frequent breaks and rest.

    Avoid littering waste material along the trekking route and in the surroundings.

    Ensure you have eaten before starting the journey.

    Refrain from drinking alcohol, caffeinated drinks, and smoking.

    Do not attempt shortcuts and be cautious in areas marked as "danger zones".

