    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wedding video OUT: Couple exchange garlands, Siddharth says ‘Khamosh’

    The video shows Sonakshi Sinha's friends performing Sona Kitna Sona Hai from 'Hero No. 1' with the word 'hero' replaced by 'jiju'.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jun 27, 2024, 5:08 PM IST

    On June 23, actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal married in a festive ceremony. The couple held a civil home wedding, followed by a lively party at Bastian for their friends and the film business. They've now posted a lovely film full of candid moments from their wedding, showcasing the day's joy. 

    The video

    The video shows Sonakshi's friends performing Sona Kitna Sona Hai from 'Hero No 1' with the word 'hero' replaced by 'jiju'. She laughs out loud as Zaheer signs their marriage certificate. Then Siddharth says, "Ab sab log ek saath, khamosh," which makes Shatrughan Sinha smile at his trademark dialogue. 

    The couple's pals also play up their wedding plans, cheering them on as they exchange vows. After signing the document, Sonakshi becomes so delighted that she screams and hugs Zaheer, making everyone laugh. She may be seen sobbing with joy after exchanging vows.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for 7 years and got married on the same date they fell in love which was June 23.  

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2024, 5:08 PM IST
