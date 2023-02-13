Who is MC Stan? Meet Bigg Boss 16 winner, also the most-voted contestant ever in history of Bigg Boss

MC Stan is the winner of Bigg Boss 16. The rapper defeats his friend Shiv Thakare to claim the winner's trophy and Rs 31.80 Lakh in prize money.

MC Stan won Bigg Boss 16's trophy. Yes, you read that correctly! The reward money for the renowned rapper, who is quite popular among the young, is Rs 31.80 Lakh. The Basti Ka Hasti rapper entered the house with a bang, winning hearts with his authenticity.

Who is MC Stan?

At the age of 12, MC Stan began his career as a Qawwali singer. He became interested in rapping. He has written and created a lot of hip hop music. Badshah, Seedhe Maut, and other rappers backed him on Bigg Boss 16 with video messages.

When discussing his Bigg Boss 16 experience, MC Stan captured many hearts with his genuine nature. Several times, he fought Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were among his close pals.

MC Stan wins Bigg Boss 16

MC Stan is a rapper from Pune who has earned the hearts of many of his admirers. Young people overwhelmingly supported him. Many people referred to him as the "genuine person" in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Stan's lingo has become a worldwide phenomenon, with everyone from celebrities to the average man utilising it in their daily lives. MC Stan has gone a long way from wanting to leave the programme in his early days to now wanting to win the Bigg Boss 16 trophy. .

Stan became one of the most ever-loved contestants in any of the other seasons of Bigg Boss. None of the other participants are even closer to the level of stardom this Basti Ka Hasti has achieved.

MC Stan struggles in Bigg Boss 16:

MC Stan wanted to leave the event and go home multiple times during his travels. Bigg Boss, Salman Khan, and his Mandali buddies persuaded him to stay. He recovered and was named one of the five finalists. The MC Stan performance was unquestionably one of the season's highlights. Audiences who were unfamiliar with the rapper saw his confidence and the mass frenzy for him. On stage, the rapper was on fire, crooning his chartbusters. MC Stan expressed his gratitude to Bigg Boss for organising the performance and inviting his buddies.

The Rapper's hard work and unique way of playing the game have made him the star of this show. However, at the start of the show, he was mocked for his quietness and was also told to quit the show, but by surpassing a lot of hurdles, he rose as a warrior, and with the help of his fans and supporters today he's standing with the trophy in his hands. Loyal fans of Stan showered their love in the form of votes and here come the results.

The audience has witnessed 15 seasons of Bigg Boss but has never seen such immense love for any of the other participants in past seasons. The rapper got the maximum number of votes that none of the other inmates has ever got, this shows the vogue of Mc Stan and what he has earned in the Bigg boss with his real personality.

Meanwhile, Mc Stan's fans are going gaga over his win and were seen dancing, firing crackers, and singing his rap songs as if they have won the show.