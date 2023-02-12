B-town icon Nora Fatehi gives athleisure goals at the Dance Fitness Party - SEE PICS

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The global bollywood dance sensation Nora Fatehi represents the Bollywood industry as a nuanced performer and entertainer globally. She is a visual treat in her purple athleisure outfit at the Dance Fitness Party.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Nora has garnered a strong fanbase for her creative yet fresh choices as a dancing diva. But the diva is fearless and unapologetic when being a global Bollywood fashion icon.

    Nora Fatehi's poised and dazzling avatar in an athleisure outfit is a treat for her fans on social media, who always shower their love on her.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Nora Fatehi is best known for her brilliant dance numbers like Dilbar, O Saaki Saaki, Manike, and many more. In this picture, Nora Fatehi is serving a dose of alluring looks dressed in a purple colored jacket and tights with a white colored sports bralette.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Nora Fatehi recently wowed audiences and fans with her acting chops in the music video song Achcha Sila Diya alongside Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao. She is flaunting her curved body in this purple athleisure outfit and definitely redefining fashion with this blend of style and comfort for every woman out there.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Nora Fatehi walks the talk looking like a fashion icon giving a captivating view of her outfit to the ardent fans during the Dance Fitness Party event on February 11 at Phoenix Market City in Kurla.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Nora has enhanced her overall dance-ready look and is giving dance and fitness goals to her fans on social media with this sleek and comfortable athleisure look at the Dance Fitness Party presented by Cult Fit at Phoenix Market City in Kurla.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Nora Fatehi is rightly known as the Gen Z dance sensation in Bollywood because she has achieved this position through her hardwork and dedication. In this purple outfit with a white sports bralette, she is flaunting her toned abs and well-maintained physique that only gives fitness goals to every girl who doesn't have time to gym. Girls can also maintain their bodies by dancing each day.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Nora Fatehi completed her apt dance-ready look for this Dance Fitness Party event by wearing silver hoop earrings with nude pink lip-shade, wavy black hairs, half in front with the rest backside, and pink sports shoes on her feet. In this pic, she is seen flaunting her pearly white teeth and giving a full-fledged smile to the paparazzi who are clicking her, and is also happily posing for them all.

