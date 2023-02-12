Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rumors of Urvashi Rautela joining cast of Kantara 2 are baseless; Deets inside

    Finally, the real story behind the rumors of Urvashi Rautela joining the cast of the much-awaited prequel, Kantara 2 is out now. It is totally baseless and holds no truth.

    Rumors of Urvashi Rautela joining cast of Kantara 2 are baseless; Deets inside vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 12, 2023, 3:46 PM IST

    Rishab Shetty, the talented pan-Indian global star and filmmaker, gained worldwide recognition with his blockbuster outing Kantara, which hit the theatres in 2022. The movie was made with a moderate budget and had its initial release only in Kannada. 

    It quickly earned rave reviews and accolades from the audiences and ardent fans. These outstanding reviews led the film to get dubbed in all major Indian languages, and it emerged as one of the biggest successes of last year. Kantara also joined the Oscar race with two nominations. The world has seen the phenomenal success of Hombale films, Kantara. As the film is still conquering the hearts of the masses, it has also been flowing in a rumor of Urvashi Rautela joining the cast of Kantara 2. Before this rumor created more ruckus, a source close to the production clarified how all these rumors are totally just baseless.

    ALSO READ: Is Kantara star Rishab Shetty marking his debut in Malayalam industry? Here's what we know

    A source close to the production house has revealed that "All the rumors around Urvashi Rautela casting in Kantara 2 are totally baseless and untrue. Recently, Urvashi Rautela was on the same premises as Rishab Shetty. She requested to meet the Kantara fame pan-Indian star, for which he politely obliged. She posted the picture clicked with him with a cryptic caption, giving rise to totally false rumors."

    As now we hear that all this buzz is baseless, we are eagerly waiting to hear more about the progress of the prequel of Kantara as announced by Rishab Shetty on the occasion of the film completing 100 days recently. Previously, during an event of Kantara completing 100 successful days, Rishab shed some more light on the awaited prequel to Kantara. He said, "What you have seen is actually the Part 2. Part 1 will come next year. The idea came to my mind while I was shooting for Kantara. It is because the history of Kantara has more depth to it. Currently, we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still underway, it would be very early to reveal details about the film."

    Kantara, which narrates the story of Kaadubettu Shiva and his father in the backdrop of coastal Karnataka, revolved around the regional ritual dance form named Bhoota Kola. Rishab Shetty appeared in a double role as the protagonist Shiva and his father in the movie.

    ALSO READ: Rishab Shetty spills beans on much-awaited Kantara prequel; know details

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2023, 3:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kangana Ranaut takes jibes at Tanmay Bhat for promoting 'child porn' - READ vma

    Kangana Ranaut takes jibes at Tanmay Bhat for promoting 'child porn' - READ

    DDLJ re-released in Valentines Week, SRK humorous reaction to Pathaan competing with Raj is priceless vma

    DDLJ re-released in Valentines Week, SRK humorous reaction to Pathaan competing with Raj is priceless

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar sends Rs 100 crores legal notice to TV actress Chahatt Khanna for causing 'damage' vma

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar sends Rs 100 crores legal notice to TV actress Chahatt Khanna for causing 'damage'

    Pathaan Third Saturday Box Office: SRK starrer espionage-spy-thriller exceeds Rs 450 crores in Hindi on day 18 vma

    Pathaan Third Saturday Box Office: SRK starrer espionage-spy-thriller exceeds Rs 450 crores in Hindi on day 18

    Pathaan Global Box Office: SRK starrer actioner-thriller mints 900 crores in 17 days; know more details vma

    Pathaan Global Box Office: SRK starrer actioner-thriller mints 900 crores in 17 days; know more details

    Recent Stories

    football 'Robbed': Chelsea, Arsenal and Brighton fans fume after VAR shockers cost crucial wins in Premier League snt

    'Robbed': Chelsea, Arsenal and Brighton fans fume after VAR shockers cost crucial wins in Premier League

    TBJEE 2023: Registration deadline ends today; know fees, steps to apply here - adt

    TBJEE 2023: Registration deadline ends today; know fees, steps to apply

    WhatsApp update Messaging app working on new feature to allow users to send photos in original quality gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app working on new feature to allow users to send photos in original quality

    Women spend 7.2 hrs doing unpaid domestic work compared to men, who spend 2.8 hrs: IIMA study - adt

    Women spend 7.2 hrs doing unpaid domestic work compared to men, who spend 2.8 hrs: IIMA study

    football Champions League: Is Bayern Munich ready to face PSG Messi, Neymar? Matthijs de Ligt reveals team's mindset snt

    Champions League: Is Bayern Munich ready to face PSG's Messi, Neymar? Matthijs de Ligt reveals team's mindset

    Recent Videos

    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon