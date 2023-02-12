Rumors of Urvashi Rautela joining cast of Kantara 2 are baseless; Deets inside

Finally, the real story behind the rumors of Urvashi Rautela joining the cast of the much-awaited prequel, Kantara 2 is out now. It is totally baseless and holds no truth.

Rishab Shetty, the talented pan-Indian global star and filmmaker, gained worldwide recognition with his blockbuster outing Kantara, which hit the theatres in 2022. The movie was made with a moderate budget and had its initial release only in Kannada.

It quickly earned rave reviews and accolades from the audiences and ardent fans. These outstanding reviews led the film to get dubbed in all major Indian languages, and it emerged as one of the biggest successes of last year. Kantara also joined the Oscar race with two nominations. The world has seen the phenomenal success of Hombale films, Kantara. As the film is still conquering the hearts of the masses, it has also been flowing in a rumor of Urvashi Rautela joining the cast of Kantara 2. Before this rumor created more ruckus, a source close to the production clarified how all these rumors are totally just baseless.

A source close to the production house has revealed that "All the rumors around Urvashi Rautela casting in Kantara 2 are totally baseless and untrue. Recently, Urvashi Rautela was on the same premises as Rishab Shetty. She requested to meet the Kantara fame pan-Indian star, for which he politely obliged. She posted the picture clicked with him with a cryptic caption, giving rise to totally false rumors."

As now we hear that all this buzz is baseless, we are eagerly waiting to hear more about the progress of the prequel of Kantara as announced by Rishab Shetty on the occasion of the film completing 100 days recently. Previously, during an event of Kantara completing 100 successful days, Rishab shed some more light on the awaited prequel to Kantara. He said, "What you have seen is actually the Part 2. Part 1 will come next year. The idea came to my mind while I was shooting for Kantara. It is because the history of Kantara has more depth to it. Currently, we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still underway, it would be very early to reveal details about the film."

Kantara, which narrates the story of Kaadubettu Shiva and his father in the backdrop of coastal Karnataka, revolved around the regional ritual dance form named Bhoota Kola. Rishab Shetty appeared in a double role as the protagonist Shiva and his father in the movie.

