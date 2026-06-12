Director Imtiaz Ali, who collaborated with Diljit Dosanjh on 'Amar Singh Chamkila' and 'Main Vaapas Aunga', praised the actor-singer's 'purity' and 'truthfulness', calling it the reason for his immense popularity and attractive aura.

With his versatile acting and singing skills, Diljit Dosanjh has established a huge fan base over the years, including many from the film industry. In fact, several filmmakers consider him one of their favourite actors to work with. From the Punjabi film industry to Bollywood, some of the biggest directors have collaborated with Diljit, and Imtiaz Ali is one of them. After the success of 'Amar Singh Chamkila' in 2024, Imtiaz reunited with Diljit for his latest release, 'Main Vaapas Aunga'.

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'Diljit has purity': Imtiaz Ali on what sets the actor-singer apart

When asked what it is about Diljit that makes every actor want to work with him, Imtiaz couldn't stop praising the actor-singer. According to him, what sets Diljit apart is his "purity." "Diljit has purity. He has his truthfulness. I think that's why people like him that much. He can present himself and his truth in the most naked way possible. Whether he's singing, talking...I've not seen many of his videos that are very popular, but people have, and they really enjoy them. But I've seen him as an actor in my films and in others. I would say he presents the truth of his personality. And he has kept himself untouched by many of the things that often become a part of life for actors and singers. Despite all of this, he remains the same person he has always been," Imtiaz shared.

Imtiaz further said that he has always kept himself grounded and clean, and that even today, he gives the impression of someone who has just come from his village. "Diljit ko dekh kar aisa lagta hai ki abhi bas pind se nikalke aaya hai jo kheti karta hoga tractor chalata hoga. Usne humesha apni reality rakhi hai. Apne ander ki truthfulness rakha hai...that's why I feel people like him that much. It's difficult to be that clean. I don't mean to praise him, but I'm saying that he's kept himself so clean as an artist that his energy, his aura, is very attractive," Imtiaz emphasised.

Diljit and Imtiaz's second collaboration, 'Main Vaapas Aunga', hits the theatres on June 12. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari Wagh. (ANI)