WATCH: Ranveer Singh, Atlee dance to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Lungi Dance' at Shankar's daughter's wedding

On Sunday, April 14, Shankar's daughter Aishwarya got married to Tarun Karthikeyan in Chennai, and in a viral video from the wedding, actor Ranveer Singh took to the dance floor, and director Atlee joined him.

Ranveer Singh attended the wedding celebration for film director Shankar's daughter Aishwarya in Chennai. She married Tarun Karthikeyan in Chennai on Sunday, April 14. Ranveer danced at the celebration with the newlyweds and filmmaker Atlee. A few videos of the actor have been shared on social media, showing him in his environment.



One of the videos features Ranveer dancing to Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha's song 'Appadi Podu' alongside 'Jawan' director Atlee. At the occasion, the couple also performed Shah Rukh Khan's 'Lungi Dance'. They also danced to Thalapathy Vijay's 'Vaathi Coming'. Their lively performance set the tone for the celebration, and many people joined them on the dance floor.

Also Read: (Video) Kapil Sharma visits Vaishno Devi Temple on his 43rd birthday with family



Ranveer also danced to his famous song 'Tattad Tattad' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Ram Leela'. He looked stunning in his black sherwani. Later during the party, the actor took off his jacket and was spotted having fun in an all-black kurta-pyjama.



Aishwarya is the eldest daughter of Shankar, a film director. She was formerly married to cricket player Damodaran Rohit. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Mani Ratnam, Suhasini, Vikram, Suriya, and others all attended her lavish wedding in Chennai.

Also Read: Salman Khan house firing case: Police arrests shooters, to be presented in court on Tuesday

yesterday all the songs danced were namma anna tha polaye 😄💥🥳 vibe hai vibe 💫🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻

Also Ranveer singh and his love for Vaathi Coming 😄♥ #vaathicoming #apdipodu #ThalapathyVijay #Atlee #RanveerSingh https://t.co/ON4pPCoPgX pic.twitter.com/VUrMT1RxLh — eterne (@vjythalapathi) April 16, 2024



Shankar is presently directing Ram Charan's Telugu film 'Game Changer' and Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2'. While 'Indian 2' will be released in June, 'Game Changer' is anticipated to enter cinemas in September.



Meanwhile, Ranveer recently visited Varanasi for Manish Malhotra's fashion show, where he received appreciation from fans for his ramp walk at Namo Ghat. He was joined by Kriti Sanon.



On the job front, the actor most recently appeared in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. He is working on Farhan Akhtar's highly anticipated film 'Don 3'.