    (Video) Kapil Sharma visits Vaishno Devi Temple on his 43rd birthday with family

    Kapil Sharma visited the Vaishno Devi cave shrine in Jammu with his wife Ginni Chatrath and children Anayra and Trishaan. Kapil can be seen dressed in a floral printed kurta and pyjama. In a video he was seen singing ‘Tune Mujhe Bulaya’

    First Published Apr 16, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

    Kapil Sharma, a comedian, visited the Vaishno Devi shrine on Monday, April 15. He was joined by his wife Ginni Chatrath and their two daughters, Anayra and Trishaan. Kapil also sung bhajans at the temple. Videos of the actor-comedian in Vaishno Devi have gone popular online.

    Kapil appears in one video wearing a floral-printed kurta and pyjama. He greeted his supporters with 'Jai Mata Di'. Another video shows him cradling his baby in his arms at the temple. He also performed 'Tune Mujhe Bulaya Sherawaliye' in the temple. Videos of Kapil visiting the shrine during Navratri went viral.

    Kapil Sharma celebrated his 43rd birthday earlier this month. He has made significant progress in his profession and is now a household figure. He rose to prominence after winning the third season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007. Then, in 2013, he premiered his show, Comedy Nights with Kapil. However, the voyage was not simple. This immensely successful comedian had to work quite hard to acquire his current level of popularity.

    Kapil travelled to Mumbai wanting to become a musician, but instead became a comic celebrity. In an interview with Outlook last year, Kapil Sharma said, “You can say that comedy happened by chance in my life. I am an accidental comedian. It was destiny that made the way for it and I kept moving forward to create my identity in the field of comedy.”

    Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma has returned to The Kapil Sharma Show in a new format to thrill his fans. The Great Indian Kapil Show is currently available on Netflix, with new episodes added every Saturday. The comedian kept his staff from the programme and welcomed back Sunil Grover. In addition, Kapil Sharma acted in the film The Crew, which starred Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon.

