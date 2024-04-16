Salman Khan house firing case: Police arrests shooters, to be presented in court on Tuesday

Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal are residents of West Champaran, Bihar, and are accused of firing gunshots outside Salman Khan's home in Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra district on April 14.

Days after the gunfire incident took place outside Salman Khan's house, the police arrested two shooters. The house shooting case will be brought before a Mumbai court on Tuesday morning and according to News18, the suspects, 24-year-old Vicky Gupta and 21-year-old Sagar Pal will fly from Gujarat's Bhuj to Mumbai at 8:50 a.m.

Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal are residents of West Champaran, Bihar, and are accused of firing gunshots outside Salman Khan's home in Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra district on April 14. They were apprehended late Monday in Bhuj, Gujarat, in a joint operation by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch and the West Kutch Police. They are history sheets, with incidents of larceny and chain snatching against them. A preliminary inquiry has proven their link to Lawrence Bishnoi's gang.

Vicky and Sagar's arrest video

An image of the two in handcuffs, together with Mumbai crime branch officials, has been circulating on social media.

#WATCH | Two accused identified as Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal were arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch from Gujarat's Bhuj, in connection with the firing incident outside the residence of actor Salman Khan.



(Source: Bhuj Police) pic.twitter.com/JdtXZVQrZj — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024

The Salman Khan house shooting incident

The accused fired four gunshots at 5 a.m. outside Bandra's Galaxy Apartments, where Salman Khan lives. According to the report, the dismissal was a premeditated scheme and the two miscreants reportedly rented a residence for a month in Navi Mumbai's Panvel region, some 12 kilometers from Salman Khan's property.