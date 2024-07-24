Apple to introduce budget-friendly iPhone SE 4; Here's everything we know so far

The iPhone SE 4 is speculated to be drastically different from its predecessor, yet a lot more familiar. According to a report from The Information, the iPhone SE 4 will launch in the Spring of 2025, and a ‘leakster’ on X (Revegnus) predicts that the iPhone SE 4 might cost less than Rs 50,000.

Apple last updated its entry-level iPhone SE quite some time ago, and the latest model has a striking resemblance to both its predecessor and the iPhone 8, which was released in 2017. This time, the iPhone SE 4, which is anticipated to be on sale in early 2025, is anticipated to sport a significant redesign and resemble, if not quite match, the iPhone 14 series in terms of appearance. In addition to improvements in design, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to get a significant hardware overhaul that includes a new chip, cameras, USB-C connector, display, and much more. It is also anticipated that, despite all these improvements, it would cost slightly more than its predecessor but still be far less than the standard iPhone.

Major iPhone display change

It's rumoured that the iPhone SE 4 will appear very different from the SE. However, it can appear really familiar in terms of iPhones. A few reports suggest that the iPhone SE 4 will resemble the iPhone 14, excluding the secondary camera module on the rear. It will have a massive 6.1-inch screen in the front, which is significantly larger than the 4.7-inch screen on the iPhone SE 3. The phone will have a metal unibody design with flat side frames. As a result, the iPhone SE 4 will be the first model in the SE series to come without a home button. It will also probably have a Face ID biometric system.

Action button

The iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to have an action button in addition to a USB-C connector for charging as part of the redesign. The gadget will have an IP67/68 rating for water and dust protection, and it may also have a repair-friendly design that makes it simple to swap either the display or back panel individually.

Camera details

The camera island will be the primary feature that sets the two apart from one other despite having designs similar to the iPhone 14. All things considered, the iPhone SE 4 should appear as contemporary as any other current iPhone, even if it is a low-cost model. As mentioned earlier, the iPhone SE 4 might just have one camera, and according to MacRumors, it will be 48 MP.

Therefore, we should anticipate seeing a 2x lossless zoom mode through the in-sensor zooming feature. Finally, the iPhone SE 4 could be the first gadget to feature a 5G modem that was created inside. The base edition of the iPhone SE 3 has 64 GB of storage; however, the iPhone SE 4 may provide 128 GB of storage along with at least 6 GB of RAM. In addition, storage options of 256 and 512 GB can be available. It is probably going to have a larger battery than its predecessor, and it's probably going to include features like MagSafe wireless charging.

Processor

The iPhone SE 4 will be as powerful as the next-generation iPhones since it will run on the same A18 processor as the rumoured iPhone 16 series, according to the leaks. But like we've seen with previous versions, the A18 processor in the iPhone SE 4 could feature less CPU/GPU cores. As of right now, the availability of Apple Intelligence on the iPhone SE 4—which is presently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max—has not been confirmed.

Launch details

The Information reports that the iPhone SE 4 will go on sale in the spring of 2025. A "leakster" on X, known as Vignus, claims that the iPhone SE 4 may see a price increase of about 10%, meaning that at launch, it will still cost less than Rs 50,000, which is comparable to the price of an iPhone from a prior generation.

